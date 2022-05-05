Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:00
comunicato stampa

Micromate™ now available to use with CT guidance thanks to planning and navigation station

05 maggio 2022 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KITZBÜHEL, Austria, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interventional Systems announced the newest addition to Micromate™'s portfolio: a planning and navigation station that makes its miniature robot available for use with CT scanners.

The new addition to Micromate™ makes it possible for physicians to rely on pre- and intraoperative scans to plan the intervention. These planning capabilities can then be leveraged to navigate and guide instruments to the trajectory automatically with submillimeter accuracy. All features fit into a one square meter console, with the robot being maneuvered from afar, and relying on a miniature, table-mounted camera. This substantially reduces radiation exposure to physicians and patients, the number of interoperative rescans, and does not negatively impact the available space in the room.

"For years, we have been discussing making Micromate™ the control panel of the entire medical workflow. This solution is the first step in that direction", says Michael Vogele, Interventional Systems' founder and CEO. "We have developed this planning and navigation system while bearing in mind all constraints related to practicality and cost. Our all-in-one platform integrates seamlessly with the workflow and allows the use of conventional fluoroscopy, CT, and CT navigation, all while still being extremely affordable. We are looking forward to what is to come."

Dr. Reto Bale, from Medical University Innsbruck, will be one of the earliest adopters of the technology: "Planning and navigation tools are fundamental for successful percutaneous procedures and clinical efficacy depends on them. I'm looking forward to incorporating the Micromate™ robot in my practice and further developing new applications whose outcomes can be improved with robotics".

A current user of Micromate™ at the Ordensklinikum Linz BHS, Dr. Alexander Kupferthaler, adds: "Precise image-driven targeting and highest accuracy while reducing radiation exposure are the ultimate goals in interventional radiology procedures. The Micromate™ all-in-one planning and navigation station with its intuitive handling and seamless integration to the angio-suite or CT workflow is a unique platform to add to patient safety and further perfect my interventions."

The most recent version of Micromate™ will become available in Europe in the second half of this year. For the US market, 510(k) certification is pending and expected by Q3 2022.

Interventional Systems (www.interventional-systems.com) is pioneering better patient outcomes by expanding the access to micro-invasive interventions, in a groundbreaking approach they call value-based robotics. The company's miniature robotic platform, Micromate™, is the epitome of this approach, rendering interventions cost-effective while presenting outstanding results and the utmost quality.

Interventional Systems wants to empower interventional radiologists and oncologists with an affordable, easy-to-use, full-fledged robotic platform. The company also aims at amplifying its multimodal platform's interventional reach, both through internal R&D and strategic partnerships.

Interventional Systems is headquartered in Kitzbühel, Austria, and has offices in Austria, Germany, and Portugal.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809739/Interventional_Systems.jpg

