Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 12:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:36 Primi test superati per SocialTruth, sistema anti fake news che classifica attendibilità notizie

12:24 Boom di contagi a Tokyo, 2.848 nelle ultime 24 ore

12:13 Covid Germania, in aumento incidenza casi

12:06 Bezos ci riprova con la Luna, nuova proposta alla Nasa

11:56 Covid, Bassetti: "Obiettivo vaccino è evitare ospedale, non contagi"

11:44 Tokyo 2020, Maria Centracchio bronzo nel judo

11:37 Caso Marò, al via interrogatorio Latorre in Procura Roma

11:13 Riforma giustizia, Conte: "Difficile per M5S votare fiducia senza modifiche"

11:00 Sala: "Presenza mafiosa a Milano più minacciosa che mai"

10:43 Covid, von der Leyen: "Ue ha mantenuto la parola, una dose al 70% degli adulti"

10:32 Vaccino covid senza puntura a Messina, sono i primi in Europa

10:29 Cybersecurity per impianti critici, Leonardo con A2A

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

MicroPort® Cardiac Rhythm Management Business Announces US$150 Million Series C Investment

27 luglio 2021 | 09.50
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHANGHAI, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroPort Scientific Corporation ("MicroPort®") announced that MicroPort Cardiac Rhythm Management Limited ("MicroPort® CRM"), which is MicroPort®'s subsidiary focused on developing and commercializing implantable pacemaker and defibrillator devices and related technologies to manage cardiac rhythm disorders, has entered into definitive agreements in connection with its Series C financing with total investment proceeds of US$150 million. Hillhouse Capital Group and MicroPort® will co-lead the Series C investment and will invest US$20 million and US$47 million, respectively. Six new investors that will invest an additional US$83 million in capital include CICC, Country Garden Venture Capital (CGVC), YongRong Asset Management Ltd., L Squared Private Management, E Fund Management Co. Ltd., and Wanhui Capital. After the completion of this transaction, MicroPort® will continue to be the majority shareholder of MicroPort® CRM. The financing is expected to close in early August 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Originally acquired in April 2018, MicroPort® CRM designs, develops, and markets solutions for the management of heart rhythm disorders, such as implantable pacemakers and defibrillators, as well as heart failure through cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT). Headquartered in Clamart (outside Paris) France, MicroPort® CRM has dedicated R&D teams in Clamart and Shanghai, and world class manufacturing facilities in France, Italy, the Dominican Republic and China. Currently MicroPort® CRM employs approximately 1,100 employees globally.

For decades, MicroPort® CRM has been at the forefront of innovation in the CRM industry and has implanted more than two million patients worldwide with its pacemakers and defibrillators. The company is known for its cutting-edge technology, small, long-lasting devices, and the most advanced therapeutic solutions. In 2015, MicroPort® CRM launched the PLATINIUM™ family of implantable defibrillators, which has the longest projected service life of any implantable defibrillator on the market, reducing the risks associated to repeated replacements. In 2019, the company launched ENO™, TEO™ and OTO™, the world's smallest family of pacemakers, 1.5T and 3T MRI conditional. In 2021, MicroPort® CRM launched a new family of pacemakers, ALIZEA™ and BOREA™, featuring Bluetooth® technology and wireless remote monitoring. In its product pipeline, MicroPort® CRM plans to launch a complete new line of defibrillator systems, including devices and leads, 1.5T and 3T MRI conditional. In addition, MicroPort® CRM is currently developing a sub-cutaneous ICD (S-ICD) and a leadless pacemaker. The company is pursuing the development of further innovative therapies in the field of Heart Failure, in particular with the Axone project for the delivery of Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT). The market introduction of these products will provide an additional growth inflection point for the CRM franchise.

Mr. Benoit Clinchamps, President of MicroPort® CRM said: "MicroPort® CRM continues to grow its global revenue and advance its product pipeline to bring the best CRM technologies to treat patients affected by heart arrhythmias worldwide. We are excited about the growth opportunities that can be accessed in the next few years through this investment capital."

About MicroPort CRM

MicroPort® CRM is a pioneering company in the field of Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), and a subsidiary of MicroPort® Scientific Corporation (stock code: 00853.HK), with world headquarters in Clamart, just outside Paris, France. Through its long-standing expertise in CRM, MicroPort® CRM develops, manufactures and markets around the world cardiac pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization systems and ECG diagnostic solutions for the management of cardiac rhythm disorders and heart failure. Its state-of-the-art products are manufactured in Clamart, France, Saluggia, Italy, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and Shanghai, China.

For more information, please refer to www.microport.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cardiac Rhythm management business Announces will co lead Series C investment investimento
Vedi anche
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Federica Pellegrini nella storia: quinta finale alle Olimpiadi
News to go
Covid Italia, aumentano i ricoveri in reparto
News to go
Scuola, obbligo vaccino al vaglio del governo
News to go
Mostra del cinema di Venezia, cinque italiani in concorso
News to go
Meno contagi in Italia ma sale tasso di positività
News to go
Ecco Khalilah, lo yacht tutto d'oro nel porto di Livorno
News to go
No green pass, Lamorgese: "Manifestazioni non erano autorizzate"
News to go
Incendi in Sardegna, devastati migliaia di ettari
News to go
Gli affreschi di Padova e Montecatini Terme patrimonio Unesco
News to go
Fao, il premier Draghi al pre-vertice di Roma
News to go
Tokyo 2020, medaglia d'argento nel fioretto per Garozzo
News to go
Caos in Tunisia, Saied sospende Parlamento
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza