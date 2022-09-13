Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Settembre 2022
Microtech to unveil implantable microsensor technology at 34th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) annual meeting

13 settembre 2022 | 11.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microtech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Medinol, Inc., a leader in global MedTech research and development, announced that its implantable microsensor platform will be presented at the 34th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT), the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation on Friday, September 16.  A prestigious selection, this session will highlight a limited number of cutting edge technologies important to advancing cardiovascular treatment.  Microtech is honored to be selected as one of the organizations participating.

Microtech implantable microsensor platform is the culmination of decades of development in a new class of sensor technology that can be used not only as a stand-alone device but can also be integrated onto any existing device turning it from treatment only to smart, data gathering devices able to perform multiple functions at once.

The session entitled, "Microsensors: Turning Implantable Devices Into Real-Time Physiologic Monitors (Microtech)," will feature a procedure showing a device incorporating Microtech implantable microsensor platform implanted in the left atrium for the ongoing assessment of Heart Failure. In addition to the case presentation, Dr. Yoram Richter Ph.D., CEO of Medinol Ltd, will be presenting the technology platform followed by a Q/A with the invited panel and a roundtable discussion.

"Adding sensors to existing medical devices gives physicians the ability to treat patients based on quantifiable physiological parameters instead of symptoms and is a critical step to growing access to equitable healthcare across the global community. Using a compact home unit, a patient with Microtech implantable microsensor platform can deliver immediate and highly accurate pressure readings directly to their physician turning geographical distance or mobility challenges into a non-issue," says Dr. Yoram Richter.  "Since Microtech implantable microsensor platform can be used for widely varying scenarios including patients suffering from Heart Failure, Glaucoma, Hydrocephalous, Portal Hypertension, AAA Endoleaks and many more, the integration, adoption and implantation of this innovative platform will provide wider healthcare access and fewer office/hospital visits. From the standpoint of treating clinicians and device manufacturers, sensor enabled devices will go beyond acute anatomical fixes, extending treatment to lifetime patient care." 

At Medinol, we are aggressively changing paradigms in how disease states are diagnosed and treated.  Whether designing cutting edge devices for stenting multiple areas of the body, dramatically reducing complications in Structural Heart procedures or providing real time insights into the physiological metrics of the human body through implantable sensors, we boldly reassess current technology and procedures and look years into the future to pioneer new devices to broaden the reach of physicians both physically and geographically.  Working with our physician and industry partners, Medinol is creating the future today.

For more information see www.medinol.com or contact Jeff Roach, Chief Commercial Officer at JeffR@medinol.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1895526/Medinol_Logo.jpg

 

in Evidenza