Lunedì 08 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 15:18
MicroWorkers Integrates Ontology's ONTO Wallet To Facilitate Additional Payment Options For Workers

08 marzo 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To bridge micro workers globally, Ontology and MicroWorkers (MW) have announced the latest phase of their collaboration which saw Ontology oversee the integration of ONTO Wallet with the MicroWorkers platform, enabling payments other than PayPal and Payoneer.

This allows MicroWorkers to leverage the Ontology blockchain to support its growing AI demands & enable workers to use ONTO to transfer crypto payments. Users can securely store and share their history and reputation score through their ONT ID on-chain with cutting-edge encryption while maintaining data control. With the initial test completed, this will soon be realized to all MicroWorkers users.

Li Jun, Founder of Ontology, stated, "We are proud to help users & employers of MicroWorkers to get paid through ONTO app with an identity platform as a way to deliver services at a time when most needed."

Users can withdraw BUSD, and deposit Euros into their debit cards. There are also other benefits for users, including the lowest platform withdrawal fees at 2%. Other benefits including the elimination of opening fees and a digital currency rewards area are also added. Finally, an income certificate can be generated with one click to help job seekers.

According to Nhatvi Nguyen, CEO of MicroWorkers, "By enabling this integration, we are making significant strides in terms of how our workers can get paid. This will promote a new level of financial freedom and enable users to benefit from new. We're dedicated to leveraging these emerging technologies to provide users with the best possible experience."

About Ontology

Ontology is a high performance, open source blockchain specializing in decentralized identity and data. Ontology's unique infrastructure supports robust cross-chain collaboration and Layer 2 scalability, offering businesses the flexibility to design a blockchain that suits their needs. With a suite of decentralized identity and data sharing protocols to enhance speed, security, and trust, Ontology's features include ONT ID, a mobile digital ID application and DID used throughout the ecosystem, and DDXF, a decentralized data exchange, and collaboration framework. 

About MicroWorkers

MicroWorkers is an innovative online platform that connects employers and freelancing workers from all around the world. MicroWorkers is the #1 alternative to Amazon Mechanical Turk and is accessible to enterprises and freelancers in over 190 countries globally.

Media Enquiries

Rebecca MaherSenior Consultant, WachsmanE: ontology@wachsman.comT: +353 87 391 9243

