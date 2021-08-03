Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 03 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 15:15
Stephen King, uscito in Usa 'Billy Summers': 54esimo libro

Incendio Pescara, "coppia si accende falò per un selfie"

Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 3 agosto

Reddito di cittadinanza, Renzi pronto alla sfida con Conte

Covid oggi Puglia, 213 contagi: bollettino 3 agosto

M5S, Di Battista: "Con assegno fine mandato 43mila euro a terremotati e bambini Mabaya"

Green pass Italia obbligatorio anche in alberghi? Cosa dice il dl, dove serve

Sardegna zona gialla, regione rischia con nuovi parametri

Scuola, "over 12 in aula con Green pass e non vaccinati in Dad": la proposta

Bonus auto (anche usate) 2021, come richiederlo

Madre parà ucciso in Afghanistan: "Chi ha mentito ha infangato la divisa"

Green pass Italia obbligatorio dal 6 agosto, come averlo

Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants To Debut In Abu Dhabi, UAE, In February 2022

03 agosto 2021 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The organisation behind The World's 50 Best Restaurants launches brand-new regional restaurants list and awards programme hosted in the Middle East

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 50 Best will launch the highly anticipated Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, with the awards held in Abu Dhabi in February 2022. The event will shine a much-deserved spotlight on the region as a world-class culinary destination.

 

Abu Dhabi – host city for the inaugural edition of Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants

 

The launch of Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants will mark the first time since 2013 – when both Asia's 50 Best Restaurants and Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants were established – that 50 Best unveils a new regional restaurants list and awards programme.

The event programme will be hosted in the UAE capital in partnership with Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism from 4th–11th February, with the gala awards ceremony taking place on 7th February. The inaugural list of Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants will be revealed in a live countdown, along with a series of special awards. The ranking will reflect the best restaurant experiences collated from more than 250 voters, made up of anonymous restaurant experts from 19 countries across the region.

William Drew, Director of Content for 50 Best, says: "We couldn't be more excited to launch our new regional restaurant awards programme for the Middle East & North Africa with the backing of our host destination partner, Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism. The diversity of cuisines and restaurants across this wide region will ensure this new list is a vital addition to the international gastronomic landscape. We are delighted that Abu Dhabi will be playing host to the awards ceremony, as the UAE capital has been establishing itself as a culinary force over recent years."

This launch marks a critical step in 50 Best's continuous drive to inspire people to travel, explore and seek out new culinary adventures, putting the spotlight on up-and-coming chefs and food trends, and showcasing the subtlety and complexity of various cuisines from around the world. Key events in the Abu Dhabi programme, including collaborative dinners and a series of live Chef Masterclasses, will be open to food-loving consumers on a ticketed basis.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584587/50_Best_Abu_Dhabi.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1580428/MENA_50_Best_Restaurants_2022_Logo.jpg

 

 

in Evidenza