Martedì 29 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 14:45
comunicato stampa

Midea Group Executive IP Consultant Sally Wang named 2022 ALB China Top 15 IP In-House Counsel

29 marzo 2022 | 11.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHUNDE, China, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Asian Legal Business released its annual Top 15 IP In-House Counsel in China. Sally Wang, the senior intellectual property consultant of Midea Group Co., Ltd. ("Midea", 000333.SZ) is awarded as 2022 ALB China Top 15 IP In-House Counsel.

"It's thrilling that Sally Wang was named ALB China Top 15 IP In-House Counsel by Thomson Reuters Asian Legal Business," commented Marianna Zhao, CPO of Midea. "Sally has a deep understanding and strong practice of trademark application. With her expertise and experience in intellectual property, the legal team strongly supports the rapid development of Midea Group's overseas business. Also, Sally's achievement fully reflects the professionalism of our global talent team."

Sally Wang is in charge of Midea Group's trademarks, copyrights and domains, including trademark licensing, authorization and risk control management in e-Commerce, overseas distribution business and OEM business, as well as global trademark registration and portfolio management. In recent years, Midea Group has participated in many IP related seminars and programs in order to promote China's international image of strengthening intellectual property protection.

Midea Group is committed to building future-oriented innovation capabilities and R&D scaling advantages with a global R&D network to enhance the R&D layout plus innovation mechanisms. Innovation is one of our core values, which is why Midea Group invests 3.5% of its profits in research in 2021. Today, Midea Group Co., Ltd. work with over 16,000 R&D personnel and more than 300 leading academics and senior experts around the world, owns over 100,000 patent family applications. According to The IFI Claims 2021 Global 250 patent holders ranking, Midea Group has also filed over 58,494 patent family worldwide, making it the world's 3rd largest patent holder in 2021.

About Midea Group Co., Ltd.

The Midea Group, with the vision of "bringing great innovations to life", has upheld the philosophy of creating a better life with technology for 54 years since its establishment. Today, Midea has evolved into a sci-tech conglomerate, specializing in Smart Home Business, Industrial Technologies, Building Technologies, Robotics &Automation, and Digital Innovation Business. Over the past five years, nearly 45 billion yuan has been invested in R&D, with 35 R&D centers and 35 major production bases in the world. Our products and services benefit about 500 million consumers in over 200 countries and regions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1775489/2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1775488/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
