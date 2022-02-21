Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:17 Covid Gb, dal 24 febbraio cancellate tutte le restrizioni

18:15 Ucraina, legale prof indagato: "Macris non è un combattente"

18:06 Covid oggi Italia, 24.408 contagi e 201 morti: bollettino 21 febbraio

18:06 Quarta dose vaccino, Ricciardi: "Prossimo step per anziani e fragili"

17:43 Covid oggi Italia, una persona su 5 contagiata: il report

17:28 Covid oggi Campania, 2.320 contagi e 21 morti: bollettino 21 febbraio

17:10 Quarta dose, Gb verso richiamo per over 75 e immunodepressi dai 12 anni

17:02 Ucraina-Russia, video manipolati e fake news: la propaganda dei filo-russi

17:00 Lega A, venerdì assemblea per nuovo presidente, idea 'americana' è Bini Smaghi

16:56 L'Aive fa 40 anni, oltre 100 i soci amanti delle vecchie signore del mare

16:47 Covid oggi Piemonte, 2.047 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 21 febbraio

16:43 Covid oggi Fvg, 640 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 21 febbraio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Midea Reveals Next-Gen S8+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner to Refresh Homes this Winter

21 febbraio 2022 | 09.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea Robozone Technology has announced the launch of the Midea S8+ intelligent auto-dust-collection robot, which liberates users' hands for up to 30 days with its automatic dust collection station. Midea Robozone Technology is a subsidiary of Midea Group (000333.SZ), which leverages cutting-edge technology and shapes its core competitiveness in the smart home cleaning technology and ecosystem.

Midea Robozone helps extend Midea Group's leadership in developing smart cleaning solutions and products with world-class cleaning technology. The latest features of Midea S8+ include:

Liberating users' hands for up to 30 days with an automatic dust collection station

High-frequency vibration mop leaves the floor cleaner

Deep mop cleaning for both wet and dry use

Complete control is users' hands

Pricing and Availability

Midea S8+ robot vacuum cleaner is now available on AliExpress in black. It is also now available for purchase in Europe and will be introduced more broadly in other major regions during 2022.

For more information

Midea S8+ robot vacuum cleaner photos, videos and information can be found at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1xE7WaBLzBvdrhZavxUuPUZGLgc7zEhmf?usp=sharing

About Midea Robozone Technology

Robozone is a high-tech company focusing on Artificial Intelligence, Smart Robot products, and Smart Solutions. Robozone has a multi-brand portfolio (including Midea and Toshiba, etc.) covering global markets. Midea Robozone Technology is a subsidiary of Midea Group.

To learn more about the company's line up of premier cleaning robots, please visit https://www.midea-group.com/About-Us/manufacturing/cleaning-appliances.

About Midea Group

Midea Group (000333.SZ) is a Fortune 500 company with strong business growth across multiple industries. We believe in the humanization of technology, which means that we provide customized solutions based on our deep understanding of human nature, thanks to the joint forces of 52 years of manufacturing excellence and the world's leading robotics and automation technology. We go above and beyond to embrace the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demands of our customers and consumers.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1749762/Midea_S8__Product_Video.mp4

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
intelligent auto dust collection robot smart home cleaning Midea Reveals Next Gen S8 automa
Vedi anche
News to go
Carnevale Viareggio 2022, sfilano i carri
News to go
Quarta dose, Figliuolo: "Da primo marzo per i fragili"
News to go
Pnrr, Carfagna: "Ripartiti fondi per progettazione"
Crisanti: "Non ho guadagnato nulla da pandemia" - Video
News to go
Incendio traghetto, spente le fiamme
News to go
Falsi invalidi a Varese, 7 indagati tra cui due medici
News to go
Ucraina, Cremlino: "Incontro Putin-Biden? Prematuro parlarne"
News to go
Covid e bambini, nuova circolare su cure a casa
News to go
Latina, 16 misure cautelari per corruzione e turbativa d'asta
News to go
Covid Campania, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Rivolta carcere Melfi, 29 ordinanze di custodia cautelare
News to go
Pechino 2022, giù il sipario e testimone a Milano-Cortina
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza