Migrant influx, IMF loan focus of Tajani talks with Tunisia's Ammar

A threefold surge in migrant landings from Tunisia this year and a stalled 1.9 billion dollar Intenational Monetary Fund loan are expected to top the agenda at talks between Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani and Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar in Rome on Thursday.

Ammar arrives Rome on Wednesday and he and Tajani are due to have dinner ahead of Thursday's talks.

Tajani and Ammar will hold a joint press conference after their talks on Thursday morning.

Tajani has been spearheading the government's efforts to secure the IMF bailout for Tunisia to avert the country's financial collapse, which Italy fears could trigger an influx of up to 900,000 migrants this year.

In recent days, Tajani has spoken to US secretary of state Antony Blinken to urge the IMF (of which the US is the main stakeholder) to release the stalled loan to Tunisia in several tranches, staring with a 300 million dollar payment.

To receive any further tranches of the IMF loan, Tunisia will have to "produce concrete results" regarding the implementation of the various reforms on which the money is conditional, Tajani said.

Aid to Tunisia will be on the agenda at the so-called 'spring meetings' which are opening in Washington, between the World Bank and the IMF.