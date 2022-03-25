Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 17:20
comunicato stampa

MILESTONE REACHED: ZEPP HEALTH HAS SHIPPED OVER 200 MILLION WEARABLE DEVICE UNITS

25 marzo 2022 | 12.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health, a global smart wearable and health technology leader, announced today that as of December 31, 2021, its total shipments of smart devices have exceeded 200 million units.

This achievement comes just over two years after the company reached its first milestone of 100 million smart wearables shipped worldwide, in August 2019.

According to Zepp Health's financial report, the company's own brands Amazfit and Zepp showed strong performance in 2021, with product shipments having increased 60% year-on-year.

The company's annual revenue also reached 6.25 billion yuan, growing by 45.8%, thanks largely to its self-owned and branded products contributing to 46.5% of the total revenue.

According to Counterpoint, the smartwatch market grew a healthy 24% year-on-year in 2021, and Zepp Health's award-winning global smart wearables brand Amazfit recorded a higher growth than the market average, taking 5.1% of the shares of global shipments.

To deliver a better user experience and help millions of users around the world lead a healthier life, Zepp Health now offers the Zepp App and the Zepp Life app, as well as self-owned brands Amazfit, which encourages users to live their passions and express themselves freely, and the premium smartwatch brand, Zepp. Both brands are dedicated to utilizing advanced data analysis technologies to offer a comprehensive, in-depth and precise understanding of users' health metrics.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health, a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their fitness and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit and Zepp.

Powered by its proprietary Zepp Health Digital Health Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI Chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, Zepp Health delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals.

The company has also applied its AI expertise to emerging industrial medical imaging technologies and delivers big data and analytics capabilities to support medical and diagnostic service providers.

To date, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units and its products are available in 90+ countries. Founded in 2013 as Huami Corp., the company became Zepp Health in February 2021. Zepp Health has 1,300 team members, with offices across the North America, EMEA and APAC regions. For more information, visit www.zepphealth.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773845/ZEPP_HEALTH_HAS_SHIPPED_OVER_200_MILLION_WEARABLE_DEVICE_UNITS.jpg 

