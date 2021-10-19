Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:24 Letta rientra alla Camera: "Sono emozionato"

15:20 Covid Italia, Fipe: nel 2020 persi 243 mila posti

15:17 Covid oggi Sardegna, 12 contagi: bollettino 19 ottobre

15:05 Riforme, Mattarella promulga legge per voto 18enni per Senato

14:57 Pensioni, quota 102 nel 2022: la proposta, come funziona

14:44 Elezioni, costituzionalista Azzariti: "Non voto è segno crisi democrazia rappresentativa"

14:39 Covid oggi Fvg, 81 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 19 ottobre

14:22 Covid oggi Basilicata, 15 nuovi contagi: bollettino 19 ottobre

13:41 Reddito cittadinanza, Conte: "Non si cancella, sarà cambiato in meglio"

13:34 Baldino (Cdp): "La sfida è assicurare cibo a tutti riducendo impatti ambiente"

13:33 Covid, con terza dose vaccini più efficaci: lo studio

13:27 Covid oggi Germania, ieri oltre 6.700 contagi: sale incidenza

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Milipol Paris 2021: ULBRICHTS Protection presents the first "stand alone" helmet capable of stopping Kalashnikov iron-core ammunition and reducing the back face deformation / trauma to below the fatal level of 25 joules

19 ottobre 2021 | 13.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

 

SCHWANENSTADT, Austria and PARIS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ULBRICHTS achieves the breakthrough, opening up a new era in ballistic protective helmets with real protection against rifle: ULBRICHTS Protection presents its new RIFLE helmet family.

The new VPAM 6 rifle helmet protects 'stand alone' on the surface without additional protective shields (FORTIS) against dangerous threats (7.62x39 MSC).

The helmet will be available world-wide from 2022 and can be viewed at the ULBRICHTS Protection stand at the Milipol (stand: 5J 064).

This groundbreaking development offers a new level of protection and is based on the tireless search for a technical solution capable of halting both the extremely difficult-to-stop iron core ammunition 7.62x39 MSC and the NATO caliber 7.62x51 NATO (M80) (NIJ III) at full speed.

TRUE PROTECTION = STOP AND SURVIVABLE RESIDUAL ENERGY VALUES <25 JOULES

Real protection can be ensured only if it not only stops projectiles, but also prevents strong backface deformation and thus reduces residual energy to less than the lethal 25 joules.

NEW THREATS REQUIRE NEW MEASURES

Statistics from the last few years show that people running amok and engaging in terror and violence against the executive are increasingly using firearms and long weapons such as the Kalashnikov and AR15 derivatives.

ULBRICHTS Protection has set itself the task of providing special task forces, patrol officers and the first responders who are the quickest to arrive at the scene the best possible protection against threats from short and long guns.

WE PROTECT THOSE WHO PROTECT US NOW AGAINST RIFLE FIRE

About ULBRICHTS Protection

ULBRICHTS Protection from Schwanenstadt in Upper Austria is a division of ULBRICHTS GmbH. It develops and manufactures ballistic helmets made of titanium and titanium hybrids. The company's international clientele includes patrol officers, special police forces, other police units and the military. ULBRICHTS Protection is one of the pioneers in the field of ballistic head protection and regularly sets new technical standards in terms of true protection, comfort and design.

ULBRICHTS helmets are the first choice for ballistic first-responder helmets, as well as ballistic helmets for special forces and police units.

https://www.ulbrichts.com/protection/en/media-area/

 

ContactThomas PoandlRegional Sales Manager Protection / Marketing & PR  Tel.: +43 664 88103498thomas.poandl@ulbrichts.com

Ulbrichts GmbH

A-4690 Schwanenstadt, Kaufing 34

True protection saves lives – ULBRICHTS helmets do not just stop handgun and rifle ammunition, but also prevent the severe backface deformation which can lead to lethal brain injuries – see and touch at our booth: 5J 064

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664115/ULBRICHTS_Protection_Logo.jpgVideo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MO8Lm7cLjMY&t=1s

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Politica_E_PA Meccanica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza first stand alone stand alone back kalashnikov
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue e Stato diritto, caso Polonia a Strasburgo
News to go
'Final Cleaning', operazione anti droga tra Salerno, Napoli e Varese
Whirlpool, Fiom: "Non molliamo, da Governo ci aspettiamo serietà" - Video
News to go
Elezioni comunali, 8 città al centrosinistra
News to go
Covid oggi Israele, dosi AstraZeneca a partire da giovedì
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza senza requisiti, 70 denunce
News to go
Facebook investe in Ue, 10mila assunzioni
News to go
Green pass, "farmacie anello congiunzione cittadini-Ssn"
News to go
Cucchi, giudici Appello: "Pestaggio ingiustificato e sproporzionato"
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 18 ottobre
News to go
India, inondazioni e frane: 25 morti
News to go
Domenico Arcuri indagato per peculato e abuso d'ufficio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza