Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 11:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:32 Covid Toscana oggi, 492 contagi: dati e news 9 agosto

11:16 E' morto Nadir Tedeschi, già segretario Dc milanese e deputato, fu gambizzato dalle Br

11:04 Busta con proiettili indirizzata al Papa in ufficio postale

11:01 Brasile, nuovo motoraduno per Bolsonaro: lui tra la folla senza mascherina

10:47 Green pass Francia obbligatorio da oggi, nuove regole

10:30 Green pass falsi su Telegram a 500 euro, le chat - Video

10:09 Rapporto Onu: cambiamenti climatici mai così veloci, colpa dell'uomo

09:48 Covid Cina, a Wuhan completati test su intera popolazione

09:43 Mareamico: "La Scala dei Turchi invasa da turisti abusivi ma zero controlli"

09:31 Sinner trionfa a Washington, battuto McDonald in finale

09:13 Etna, nuova eruzione: boati sentiti a chilometri di distanza

08:29 Covid, Guardian: Gb vuole far scorta di 210 milioni di vaccini

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

MindScopic announces new round of funding as it develops its groundbreaking nootropic supplements range

09 agosto 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindScopic, the Netherlands-based provider of natural supplements and nutraceuticals, today announced a new round of capital investment as it continues to develop its unique brand of nootropics.

The investor in this round is a fund based in Belgium that mainly works with companies in the SpaceTech, BioTech and FoodTech industries. The new funding comes as MindScopic ramps up production to meet increasing demand, as more people become aware of this brand of natural supplements.

MindScopic's Peak Performance Package, consisting of Clear Focus, MoodMaster and the Sleepwell Spray

Nootropics are nutritional supplements that improve the way our brains function. They include herbs, amino acids and vitamins that support the optimal functioning of our brain in a natural way.

Nootropics work by improving your cognitive functions - such as memory and concentration. They also regulate the functioning of the nervous system and help to stabilize your mood. This leads to, among other things, less stress or mental fatigue, improved mood, and a better quality of sleep.

Nootropic supplements are used by a broad range of people. The majority of the company's clientele are entrepreneurs, top athletes, students and health enthusiasts - although nootropics are also starting to attract people with busy lifestyles who want to put their health first.

MindScopic's range of nootropics go through a stringent testing process. An external lab verifies the scientific basis of the raw materials, while a university verifies the finished product. The company has a particular focus on maintaining a strict protocol of quality, safety, effectiveness and purity. All products are vegan, GMO free, and produced in a GMP certified environment.

At the forefront of MindScopic's range is the award-winning CLEAR FOCUS, a natural supplement that improves mental performance, such as focus, memory and motivation. Other products include MOODMASTER, a powerful supplement for reducing stress and improving your mood, and SLEEPWELL SPRAY, which improves your sleep in a natural way.

"Last year we managed to double our turnover. Today we closed a new round of capital which will be used for research at leading European universities, new product developments and strengthening our team. In short: the best is yet to come!" said Koen Indesteege, Founder of MindScopic.

For further details visit: www.mindscopic.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1589934/MindScopic_Package.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Alimentazione Alimentazione Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza capital investment as funding as it new round ripresa
Vedi anche
Green pass falsi su Telegram a 500 euro, le chat - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, sale tasso di positività
News to go
Messi, addio in lacrime al Barcellona
News to go
Caldo torrido in arrivo sull'Italia
News to go
Tokyo 2020, bronzo per le azzurre della ritmica
News to go
Tokyo 2020, si chiudono i Giochi
News to go
Estate 2021, più mare che montagna per le vacanze dei politici
News to go
Vaccini Covid, senza prima dose 2,2 milioni di over 50
Caldo estremo sull'Italia fino a Ferragosto
News to go
Esodo, weekend da bollino nero
News to go
"Non mi sono mai sentita una vera star", l'ultima lettera di Carla Fracci
Tokyo 2020, staffetta 4x100: la conferenza di Jacobs, Tortu, Patta e Desalu - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza