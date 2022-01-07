Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 07 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:33 Difesa Lombardo: "Basta slogan, ex Governatore va assolto"

11:15 Galli: "Positivo a covid con Omicron, sono stato malissimo"

11:15 Kazakistan, Tokayev: "Ho dato ordine di sparare senza preavviso"

11:05 Covid oggi Israele, sfiorati i 17mila contagi: nuovo record

10:59 Milano, 28enne accoltella i genitori in casa

10:59 Covid Germania oggi, 56mila contagi e 264 morti in 24 ore

10:50 Pioggia, freddo e neve sul weekend: il meteo fino al 10 gennaio

10:42 Assegno unico figli 2022: Isee, Inps, importo

10:40 Covid Italia, "200mila contagi ieri sottostimati, è inizio onda d'urto"

10:25 Mattarella: "Tricolore simbolo di popolo tenace che affronta sfide"

10:15 Covid oggi Italia, 10 regioni e province a rischio alto

10:00 Covid oggi Toscana, 7.567 contagi: bollettino 7 gennaio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Mining industry leaders tout potential of under-explored 'super-region' that spans from Africa to Asia, in advance of Future Minerals Forum

07 gennaio 2022 | 08.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Forum brings together governments, miners, investors and other critical stakeholders to shape the future of global mining

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Saudi Arabia prepares to host one of the world's most important new events, the Future Minerals Forum, a number of the world's most influential mining experts have spoken of their excitement at the opportunities that will be up for discussion.

The Forum, convened and hosted by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in conjunction with multiple Government stakeholders, has an ambitious vision: to shape the future of mining and to connect global policy makers with investors, financiers and business leaders across the mining value chain and its supporting industries. Its aim is to convene a truly global conversation about the Middle East, Africa and Asia and the region's collective mining objectives.

https://www.futuremineralssummit.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721718/Future_Minerals_Forum.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Africa to Asia Africa Asia Forum brings together governments
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, Mattarella: "Da pandemia nuova consapevolezza futuro"
News to go
Covid scuola e rientro, i presidi: "Dad per 2-3 settimane"
News to go
Covid Lombardia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 6 gennaio
News to go
Covid, medici Napoli: "Situazione critica, abbiamo bisogno d'aiuto"
News to go
Brasile, cancellato carnevale di Rio
News to go
Decreto Covid, da obbligo vaccino a super green pass: tutte le misure
News to go
Caso Djokovic, posticipata decisione su espulsione da Australia
News to go
Covid, imprese turistiche e d'intrattenimento in ginocchio in tutta Italia
News to go
Capitol Hill, un anno fa l'assalto al Campidoglio Usa
News to go
Addio a vecchia schedina, Totocalcio si rinnova
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza