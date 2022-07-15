Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 15 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:38 Crisi governo, no a dimissioni Draghi e rinvio a Camere: scelta Mattarella, precedenti

16:31 Piazza Affari rimbalza, mercato spera in governo Draghi bis

16:25 Covid oggi Italia, 96.384 contagi e 134 morti: bollettino 15 luglio

16:15 Scalfari, camera ardente in Campidoglio: omaggio di Mattarella

16:03 Covid oggi Lazio, 8.512 contagi: a Roma 4.476 casi

15:58 Governo, Die Welt: "Crisi più assurda, M5S irresponsabili"

15:04 Covid oggi Calabria, 3.057 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 15 luglio

14:54 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 2.984 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 15 luglio

14:48 Covid Gb oggi, stimati 3,5 milioni di contagi in una settimana

14:41 Gas, Besseghini: "Elaborare da subito piani dettagliati per eventuali situazioni crisi"

14:40 Energia, Arera: "Con riduzione rotta russa cresce valenza strategica mediterraneo"

14:33 Acqua, Arera: "E' di 322 euro la spesa media per famiglia nel 2021"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy: the legacy of WUF11 sets the direction of development for cities

15 luglio 2022 | 15.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WARSAW, Poland, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eleventh Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF11) is now history, but we have not been left empty-handed. Hundreds of hours of debates bore fruit in the form of conclusions from which tangible future actions will emerge. Two important documents were presented at WUF11: the new National Urban Policy 2030 and the Action Plan for Cities, the latter already being implemented.

Poland's commitment to urban development is recognised worldwide. This is confirmed by the choice of Katowice as the venue for the WUF11,interna the largest and most important event devoted to urban issues. Numerous discussions on the future of agglomerations were held and two documents produced that set out the direction for the development of Polish cities.

National Urban Policy 2030

The main objective of the National Urban Policy 2030 (NUP) is to create such conditions for cities and their functional areas so that they can develop in a sustainable manner, offering high quality of life to their residents.

"Poland needs policies that respond to the current challenges that cities face. The National Urban Policy 2030 is a government document that aims to guide cities towards sustainable development, to carry out a sustainable transformation towards strong and resilient agglomerations and to provide residents with a welcoming living environment" – said Grzegorz Puda, Minister of Development Funds and Regional Policy.

Action Plan for Cities

On 28 June representatives of central and local government discussed proposals for a new National Urban Policy and 104 Polish local government officials signed the so-called "Action Plan for Cities".

The Action Plan for Cities is a unique programme on a European scale. It brings together more than one hundred Polish cities that are responding in different ways to local challenges related to the Sustainable Development Goals set out in Agenda 2030 and implementing the recommendations of the National Urban Policy 2030.

The initiative is a legacy of WUF11 in the form of a catalogue of good practices in local urban policies. The Action Plan for Cities is the first joint document of so many local governments in Poland. It is a good example of government and local government cooperation for local development.

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Architettura_E_Edilizia Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA not been left empty handed debates bore fruit been fruit
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, monitoraggio Iss: sale tasso occupazione ospedaliera
News to go
Eugenio Scalfari, dalle 16 la camera ardente
News to go
Foggia, contrabbando alcool: sequestri e due arresti
Omicidio Mollicone, oggi la sentenza. Maresciallo Mottola: "Siamo tranquilli" - Video
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Crisi di governo, il punto
News to go
Ucraina, crimini guerra: il summit in Olanda
News to go
Cultura in Italia, lo stato di salute in un rapporto
News to go
Covid, in Giappone nuovo boom di contagi
News to go
Crisi governo, Draghi annuncia le dimissioni
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino con i dati di oggi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia,oltre 20 morti in attacco a Vinnytsia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza