Venerdì 05 Novembre 2021
comunicato stampa

Ministry of Environment Holding Exhibitions and Seminars at Japan Pavilion at COP 26

05 novembre 2021 | 07.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of the Environment, Japan (MOEJ), has set up the Japan Pavilion at the venue of COP 26 (the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), underway in Glasgow, the United Kingdom, from October 31 to November 12, 2021. The Pavilion provides the opportunity for Japanese stakeholders including companies to organize exhibitions and seminars. MOEJ is also organizing the Virtual Japan Pavilion to showcase technologies and actions online.

- Overview of Japan Pavilion at COP 26

During COP 26, MOEJ is operating the Japan Pavilion to hold exhibitions and seminars, as well as the Virtual Japan Pavilion, which showcases technologies and actions, in order to introduce Japan's initiatives and environmental technologies to achieve global and domestic decarbonization.

On July 20, 2021, MOEJ issued a call for applications to exhibit advanced decarbonization technologies at the Japan Pavilion, and selected 12 on-site exhibits as well as 33 virtual exhibits (as shown in Attachment 1).

In addition, seminars listed in Attachment 2 are being held at the Japan Pavilion.

Detailed information for the exhibitions and seminars has been posted on the following website.

- COP 26 Japan Pavilion Website: http://copjapan.env.go.jp/cop/cop26/en/index.html

Attachment 1: List of Pavilion exhibitions https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202111022694-O1-QeC4v9P7.pdf

Attachment 2: Tentative seminar schedule https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202111022694-O2-30sBDuM5.pdf

