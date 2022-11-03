Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:02 Roma, uccise commercialista in bar a Centocelle: condannato a 18 anni

11:49 Mattarella: "Sostegno senza riserve a Ucraina, non ci si può arrendere a deriva"

11:41 Messina, si finge cieco e per 28 anni percepisce indennità: denunciato

11:29 Debutta a Roma 'Il testamento di Beethoven'

11:29 Ascolti tv, vince 'L'Eredità': 'Chi l'ha visto?' supera Zero

11:14 Lavoro, sale occupazione a settembre: +46 mila

10:59 Assalto a tir e portavalori, maxi-blitz nel foggiano

10:54 Decreto rave, Sisto: "Norma non sarà liberticida"

10:45 Papa vola in Bahrein, prima volta per un Pontefice

10:27 Covid Italia, Gimbe a Schillaci: "Ripristinare pubblicazione quotidiana dati"

10:00 Bonus trasporti novembre 2022, domande riaperte: come richiederlo

09:31 Carburanti, ancora giù oggi i prezzi di benzina e diesel

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

MIR M, Wemade's Blockbuster Mobile MMORPG, Starts Pre-registration

03 novembre 2022 | 10.37
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade is starting pre-registration today for its blockbuster mobile MMORPG MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond (MIR M). 

MIR M added a modernized twist to the original IP, The Legend of Mir 2, and is a sequel to MIR4, the most popular blockchain game in the world. It launched in Korea back in June and was ranked in Top Games and Top Grossing charts on Google Play and Apple App Store.

It followed the 8-grid and quarter-view of the original game and used advanced technology to apply high quality graphics. 

The new growth-system called Mandala frees players from the conventional battle/growth-oriented gameplay and allows a new level of MMORPG playing.

MIR M Global will launch with a subname 'MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond'. Players can choose to become a vanguard, a battle-friendly character which focuses on power and politics, or a vagabond, which concentrates on dungeon adventures, gathering, mining and fishing. 

MIR M Global will launch in 170 countries excluding Korea and China. The global version will utilize DOGMA, the governance token, and DRONE, the game token, and create an inter-game economy using HYDRA.

MIR M Pre-registration Link https://mirmglobal.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1937183/MIR_M_Pre_registration.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1937182/MirM_vanguard_vagabond_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mir-m-wemades-blockbuster-mobile-mmorpg-starts-pre-registration-301667361.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Wemade's blockbuster blockbuster MMORPG Wemade's
Vedi anche
News to go
Governo, Giorgia Meloni oggi a Bruxelles
News to go
Corea Nord, nuovo lancio di missili
News to go
Champions League, i verdetti della prima fase
News to go
Pil, Moody’s: "In Italia crescita zero nel 2023"
News to go
Covid, Medici no vax: in 1.878 potrebbero rientrare in servizio
News to go
Navigator, contratto non sarà prorogato
News to go
Lombardia, Letizia Moratti si dimette
News to go
Ucraina, Russia rientra in accordo export grano
News to go
Caro bollette, faro Antitrust-Arera su pratiche commerciali scorrette
News to go
Listeria, controlli dei Nas: sequestrate 14 tonnellate di cibo
News to go
Corea, si alza tensione tra Nord e Sud
News to go
Israele al voto, Netanyahu: "Vicini a grande vittoria"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza