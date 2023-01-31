MIRO DELIVERS CRITICAL ENHANCEMENTS TO ITS PLATFORM'S DATA RESIDENCY SOLUTIONS, DESIGNED TO GIVE ENTERPRISE ORGANIZATIONS BETTER CONTROL OVER THEIR PERSONAL DATA

Introduction of EU data residency directly supports customers grappling with increased data regulation challenges, including GDPR compliance, and provides a comprehensive answer to modern data privacy challenges

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miro,® the online platform accelerating innovation through visual collaboration, today announced new data residency solutions developed specifically to address the increasingly complex regulatory requirements customers face. Miro will provide its customers with the ability to host all Customer Content – compute infrastructure, production data, and backup data – in EU-based data centers, enabling more control over their personal data and tighter compliance with EU privacy laws including GDPR and other regulations such as the UK Data Protection Act.

Visual collaboration technology is now gaining momentum and widespread adoption, so it must align with the privacy expectations of enterprise-grade software, and it's vital that organizations have absolute confidence they are meeting regulatory compliance.

"It can sometimes be difficult to integrate new software applications into an enterprise's existing stack, especially considering today's data geolocation requirements," said Darryl Anthony, Miro Privacy Lead and Data Protection Officer. "Miro data residency is designed to remove these types of barriers. We enable digital collaboration to occur at scale with the assurance that data stored on the Miro platform will help customers meet their data privacy obligations. No other enterprise-grade visual collaboration platform is offering such a comprehensive solution to modern data privacy challenges."

"IDC sees the need for data residency as a significant and increasing factor in enterprise product acquisition," according to Wayne Kurtzman, research vice president for IDC's Collaboration and Communities practice. "This data residency offering and functionality makes it easier to consider Miro when adding visual collaboration to their enterprise."

As part of the solution, all EU Customer Content is now hosted in data centers in the EU by default. The data residency solution is immediately available to existing customers and newly deployed environments in the EU. Existing US Enterprise customers may request their data to be migrated to the data centers located in the US. For more information, please visit the Miro help center.

Miro is an online, visual collaboration platform designed to unlock creativity and accelerate innovation among teams of all kinds. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 45M users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,500 employees in 12 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit: https://miro.com.

