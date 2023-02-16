Missing businessman Angelo Zen's body found in Turkey

The body of Italian businessman Angelo Zen, who had been missing in Turkey since last week's earthquake, has been recovered, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, Angelo Zen has been found dead," read the tweet.

"We have already informed his family and through the embassy have begun the process of returning his body to Italy," the tweet continued.

"I share his family's grief," the tweet added.

Zen was believed to have been staying in a hotel in the city of Kahramanmaras in southern Turkey, which was devastated by a magnitude 7.7 earthquake on 6 February, the second to strike the region on that date.

The 60-year-old businessman, from the northeast Veneto region, was the only Italian citizen still unaccounted for in the quake zone.