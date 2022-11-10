Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Novembre 2022
comunicato stampa

Mixpanel's Product Analytics Solution Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

10 novembre 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Mixpanel makes it easy for Google Cloud users to get started with product analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixpanel, the leading product analytics innovator, today announced that it is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. This expanded partnership makes it even easier for Google Cloud customers to get started with Mixpanel.

Mixpanel's powerful, easy-to-use product analytics solution shows product teams what is and isn't working with their products, makes data more accessible across their teams, and helps them prioritize their roadmaps and build winning products.

"Everything we do at Mixpanel is in service of helping product teams do more and move faster," said Mixpanel's Vice President of Global Partnerships Scott Singerman. "Our product analytics solution being available on Google Cloud Marketplace reinforces that focus by making it even easier for product teams that use Google Cloud to get started with Mixpanel."

Mixpanel being available on the Google Cloud Marketplace allows product teams to leverage existing vendor relationships with Google Cloud and not lose time with certifying Mixpanel as a new vendor. Additionally, standardized marketplace transactions and terms provide peace-of-mind and require less involvement from legal and contracting teams, which helps product teams deploy Mixpanel faster.

Mixpanel joins numerous other complimentary best-of-breed solutions available on Google Cloud Marketplace — including Fivetran, OneSignal, and Airship. Companies can now create product stacks customized to suit their needs.

"Technologies that help product teams develop and deliver solutions with data-backed insights are critical to optimizing the overall customer experience," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. "By bringing its product analytics solution to Google Cloud Marketplace, Mixpanel is making it even easier for Google Cloud customers to deploy, manage and scale Mixpanel on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure."

For more information and to get started, visit Mixpanel on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Mixpanel helps companies measure what matters, make decisions fast, and build better digital products through data. With its powerful, self-serve product analytics solution, teams can easily analyze how and why people engage, convert, and retain—in real-time, across devices—to improve their user experience. Headquartered in San Francisco, Mixpanel has an award-winning employee experience and culture, with offices in New York, Seattle, London, Barcelona, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.mixpanel.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722004/Mixpanel_Inc_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mixpanels-product-analytics-solution-now-available-on-google-cloud-marketplace-301669196.html

