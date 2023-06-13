MMITA launches its first mobile app as a breakthrough social platform integrated with Augmented Reality

The Next Frontier in Augmented Reality to create personalized experiences

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 June 2023 - MMITA (Meet Me In The Astral), a cutting-edge technology company, launches its mobile app as a new Augmented Reality (AR) platform that allows users to experience and share AR content wherever they are. MMITA offers a creative and immersive opportunity for users to discover the virtual world around them, interact with it, and add their own elements to it.The MMITA platform makes use of Augmented Reality, to provide a personalized experience to each user who desires to be a part of it. With MMITA, users can create and share their own digital content, including advertisements, art, avatars, and more, and place them in real-world environments using their smartphones. The virtual objects placed can be viewed by anyone using the app, and can also be captured as image or video using the camera of the device.

MMITA provides a map with AR objects at different checkpoints, allowing users to discover them and capture them. The collected objects will be placed in their “backpack”, which they can place those objects elsewhere in the AR world. As an innovative social media platform integrated with AR, MMITA also allows users to share and showcase their virtual creations in posts on MMITA’s native social network. Users can connect with their existing friends on MMITA or even share their posts with others on WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook.

"We're thrilled to launch MMITA and offer people a brand new way to interact with the world around them. Our platform is designed to provide a fun, creative, and personalized experience for everyone who uses it, whether they're creating their own content or exploring the content created by others. We believe that MMITA will revolutionize the way people experience Augmented Reality and will be a game-changer in the industry. We have released our SDK and invite game and application developers as well as other content creators to be early pioneers in this new AR universe. We expect that through our own efforts and those of partners or developers that want to sell AR games and applications on the platform, we will see a steady increase of exciting, fun, and value-added applications for both businesses and consumers," said Gene Kim, Chief Executive Officer of MMITA

The MMITA mobile app has numerous possibilities for future use, including AR interactive games for consumer brands, virtual art galleries for exhibitions, 3D AR Chatbot as receptionists, and also mass or individually targeted advertising solutions on local buildings. The MMITA team is concurrently working with hardware developers focused on AR glasses, which will ultimately allow users to experience mixed reality in a more holistic manner.

MMITA is now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store. For more information about MMITA, please visit the company's website at https://www.mmita.com/.

