Mercoledì 12 Gennaio 2022
comunicato stampa

Mobile is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time)

12 gennaio 2022 | 09.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Record 3.8 Trillion Hours Spent on Mobile in 2021 According to App Annie

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile continues to dominate as consumers spent a record 3.8 trillion hours on mobile in 2021, according to App Annie, the leading mobile data and analytics company helping brands and publishers create winning experiences. The company revealed several trends on how the world continues to move toward mobile in its State of Mobile 2022 report

"Mobile is the Greatest of All Time and the go-to device of the future," said Theodore Krantz, Chief Executive Officer. "The big screen is slowly dying as mobile continues to break records in virtually every category - time spent, downloads and revenue."

2021 was record breaking as consumers continue to embrace a mobile lifestyle. In the top 10 mobile markets, a staggering 4.8 hours a day were spent on mobile. Consumers spent $170 billion on apps, which is up 19% from last year. Downloads continue growing at 5% year over year to reach 230 billion.

Additional findings include:

"Mobile brings us closer together whether virtual or in person," said Krantz. "The future will be based on an immersive entertainment experience you create. You won't watch movies, you'll star in them."

This year's State of Mobile report identifies macro trends for leading brands and publishers to perform optimally across gaming, fintech, retail, social, video and more. Read the full report here. 

About App Annie:App Annie is the mobile standard. Our mission is to be the first to unify consumer and market data to generate insights and outcomes fully leveraging the power of AI. We deliver winning digital experiences to more than 1,300 enterprise clients and 1M+ registered users across the globe. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and was founded in 2010.

 

