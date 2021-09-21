Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 21 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:00 Picchiata e ridotta in stato semi vegetativo, arrestato il compagno

12:56 Covid Puglia oggi, 110 contagi: bollettino 21 settembre

12:49 Canarie, eruzione vulcano Cumbre Vieja continua: 6mila evacuati

12:48 Cosenza, perde il controllo dell’auto e si ribalta: muore 41enne

12:35 Litvinenko, l'ex agente di Mosca avvelenato con il polonio a Londra

12:33 Terza dose vaccino covid, "con Moderna o Pfizer"

12:21 Esperti: "Tecnologia sempre più ponte tra medico e paziente"

12:15 Cartelle esattoriali e pace fiscale, occhio a scadenze 30 settembre

12:15 Litvinenko, Corte europea diritti umani: "Russia responsabile di assassinio"

12:13 Green pass, Vissani: "Serve a controllarci"

12:09 Gli esperti: "Con Ai verso medicina sempre più preventiva e personalizzata"

12:04 Recovery, Draghi: "Determinati a reprimere infiltrazioni criminali"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Mobile Sector Critical For Sustainable Development Goals

21 settembre 2021 | 12.50
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Sixth Annual SDG Impact Report from GSMA Shows Mobile Sector Increased its SDG Contribution, Despite the Pandemic

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth annual SDG impact report from the GSMA shows the mobile industry increased its contribution to all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2020. Despite the significant challenges posed by the global pandemic, the sector is halfway to maximising its potential impact on the SDGs. However, progress cannot be taken for granted, as there are less than 10 years to achieve the 2030 SDG targets.

Click here to download: 2021 Mobile Industry Impact Report: Sustainable Development Goals.

"As heads of state gather for the UN General Assembly, we call on world leaders, and the public and private sectors, to work together to accelerate progress towards achieving the SDGs. The pandemic has exacerbated inequalities in many ways, so keeping the commitment to the SDGs has never been more important for governments and industries. Yet, we know that it will not be possible to attain the 2030 Agenda without mobile connectivity. It is our responsibility to collaborate in new ways that will maximise the industry's potential," said GSMA's Director General, Mats Granryd.

The mobile industry's SDG contributions

Despite rising mobile data traffic, mobile networks delivered a 33% improvement in download speeds in 2020 due to increasing 4G adoption and 5G take-up. These improvements enhance the mobile industry's SDG impact, as it enables mobile to be at the heart of a broad range of services designed to address society's global challenges.

Last year, a staggering 3.3 billion people used mobile to make video calls, aiding several online activities, including e-learning, telehealth, and remote working. 1.6 billion people are now using mobile internet to improve or monitor their health; 2 billion people use mobile internet to access education for themselves or their children.

2.3 billion people (45% of mobile subscribers) used their phones to purchase goods and services, representing an increase of 300 million since 2019. During the pandemic, more people used mobile to purchase food and other essential products and services as they became less comfortable handling cash. This activity supports the mobile industry's contribution to SDG3: Good Health; SDG4: Quality Education; SDG8: Decent Work and Economic Growth.

2.6 billion people used mobile financial services, such as mobile banking and mobile money, an increase of 270 million people since 2019. Using mobile financial services helps create employment opportunities, raise productivity and formalise the economy, contributing to SDG 1: No Poverty and SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth. Other gains are included in the report.

Key facts include:

Net Zero by 2050

About GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in BarcelonaAfricaLos Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the M360 Series of regional conferences.  For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.

Media Contacts: GSMA Press Office pressoffice@gsma.com

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1385555/GSMA_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza GSMA shows Mobile Sector Increased its Mobile Sector Increased spettacolo shows
Vedi anche
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio, decreto al Colle
News to go
Covid, Usa riaprono a viaggiatori a novembre
News to go
Udinese-Napoli 0-4, azzurri in vetta alla Serie A
News to go
Vaticano, Green pass obbligatorio dal primo ottobre
News to go
Parigi, passeggiata sopra la Senna per il funambolo Nathan Paulin
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 20 settembre
News to go
Elezioni Russia, in testa coalizione che sostiene Putin
News to go
Bimbo morto a Napoli, convalidato fermo del domestico
News to go
Gkn Firenze, il tribunale blocca i licenziamenti
News to go
Plastic Connection, arresti in tutta Italia
News to go
Russia, sparatoria Perm: 6 morti
News to go
Terza dose vaccino anti Covid al via per i fragili
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza