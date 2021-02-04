Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Febbraio 2021
Mobileum Expands Strategic Partnership with Developing Solutions to Provide a Full Lifecycle Testing Solution for 5G

04 febbraio 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The solution seamlessly integrates in the 5G CI/CD pipeline process and ensures continuous testing from lab into production

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics-based roaming and network services, telco security, risk management, and testing and monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce it has expanded its partnership with Developing Solutions, a privately held network testing firm that focuses on testing 3G/4G/5G wireless and IMS core interfaces.

 

 

The expanded agreement will enable the integration of Developing Solutions' dsTest product with Mobileum's Active Testing platform SITE to provide telecom operators end-to-end testing and verification solutions for the entire 5G network and service lifecycle, from lab to production.  The solution seamlessly integrates into CI/CD pipeline processes, and serves the lab with continuous testing, while automating active service testing within the same platform.

In the context of this partnership, Mobileum will also act as a sales channel for the dsTest product, leveraging its global customer footprint to expand Developing Solutions' go-to-market reach and offering telecom operators a single integrated solution to test and rollout new 5G services.

The integration of the two technology stacks will allow automated testing in a CI/CD environment, relying on Developing Solutions' extensive 5G core emulation capabilities combined with Mobileum's Active Testing APIs and 5G test automation capabilities. One of the key benefits of this solution is that it is fully automated and facilitates the development and deployment of new tests with high flexibility, allowing users to  easily address any 5G test scenario, which translates into faster service launches and lower operational costs. This solution will interoperate with Mobileum's Active Intelligence ecosystem and its broader portfolio of actionable analytics solutions helping to strengthen its global value proposition.

 "As the introduction of 5G standalone and network slicing is set to accelerate, the ability for telecom operators to fully automate the testing of new services and applications will be critical to increase their business agility and support new revenue streams. Our joint solution provides end-to-end testing and verification utilizing CI/CD pipelining from the lab into production, helping to continuously identify and resolve potential issues before they impact the customer," said Dennis Foster, who is responsible for Sales & Marketing at Developing Solutions.

"We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Developing Solutions. Our expanded offering provides a customizable, end-to-end 5G application testing platform that easily integrates with other automation tools and reduces operational costs by enabling modern, continuous integration and delivery with a DevOps approach. With the advent of 5G, operators must adapt to market changes more quickly while maintaining the highest standard of service performance. Our joint solution will support our customers' need to build, test, deploy and validate software applications and services throughout their entire lifecycle," said Goce Talaganov, Mobileum Head of Testing and Monitoring Products.

Mobileum's Active Testing is an end-to-end testing solution designed to support 5G deployments, providing exclusive service performance and quality-of-experience insights. It is a key enabler for new 5G services, allowing operators to meet the highest 5G data rates and latency requirements, while ensuring extreme reliability and agility. The platform is built and optimized to test, monitor, troubleshoot and benchmark services 24/7, and is prepared to scale as 5G continues to evolve.

About Developing Solutions

Developing Solutions, founded in 2002, is a test equipment firm with extensive experience in the Telecom and Datacom industries. The company is located in the DFW Metroplex. To learn more, please visit https://www.developingsolutions.com/

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics for roaming, network services, security, risk management and domestic and international connectivity testing. More than 900 operators rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics based solutions, enabling customers to connect operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience and reduce costs.  Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Belgium, Dubai, Germany, India, Portugal, Singapore and UK.

Learn more in https://www.mobileum.com/  and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431795/Mobileum_Logo.jpg

