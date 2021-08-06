Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 06 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 17:23
comunicato stampa

Modulaire Group Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

06 agosto 2021 | 17.13
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulaire Group, a leading business services company specialising in modular space, today announced that it will hold its second quarter financial results conference call on Thursday 12thAugust 2021 at 3:00pm BST (10:00 a.m., Eastern Time).

Prior to the call, the slide presentation, Q2 2021 financial information and dial-in details will be available at https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/financial-reports that includes a password-protection feature. Access will be granted to existing and prospective lenders and noteholders and certain other eligible parties (including securities analysts and rating agencies) who have registered for an account. Modulaire Group invites all interested parties to register at their earliest convenience by visiting https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/apply.

About Modulaire Group

Modulaire Group is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire Group has operations in 25 countries with approximately 271,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe and Scandinavia, Elliott, Advanté, Carter and ProComm in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting, BUKO Bouw & Winkels and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Tecnifor and Locabox in Italy, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

For further information:Investor relations: Phil Vellacottinvestorrelations@modulairegroup.com+44 (0)7841 563541

Media enquiries: Tulchan Communicationsmodulairegroup@tulchangroup.com+44 (0)207 353 4200

