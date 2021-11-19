Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 19 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 10:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:47 Obbligo vaccinale, Costa: "Valutabile per chi a contatto con pubblico"

11:42 Coraggio Italia 'perde' pezzi, Rospi va con Fi e scatta 'operazione recupero'

11:33 Barazzutti: "Il futuro è di Sinner, potenziale da numero uno del mondo"

11:20 Buroni: "Intollerabile lockdown vaccinati per colpa no vax"

11:19 Mondiale biennale, i motivi che spingono Infantino

11:01 Covid oggi Francia, Macron: "Lockdown no vax non necessario"

10:57 Green pass e colore Regioni, Gelmini: "Non penalizzare i vaccinati"

10:51 Covid Austria, lockdown da lunedì. Obbligo vaccino da febbraio

10:39 Covid oggi Toscana, 518 contagi: bollettino 19 novembre

10:30 Stato emergenza e proroga, Patuanelli: "Discussione prossima settimana"

10:16 Lockdown Italia, Sileri: "Non ci arriveremo salvo flop terza dose"

10:08 Covid oggi Russia, 1.254 morti e 37.156 contagi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Modulaire Group Strengthens Spanish Business With Acquisition Of Balat

19 novembre 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulaire Group, a leading business services company specialising in modular space, is pleased to announce it has agreed to acquire Alquibalat, S.L. ("Balat") in Spain.

Based in Pamplona, Balat is a leader in the Spanish market for the rent and sale of modular buildings, with a strong presence in the construction sector. It operates over 15,000 units from 15 sites in Spain and Portugal, including in Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, Coruna, Malaga, Seville, and Valencia.

Balat had revenues of €32 million in 2020 and has approximately 165 employees. The transaction, which remains subject to review by the CNMC, the Spanish competition authority, is expected to close by Spring 2022.

Mark Higson, Modulaire Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are delighted to confirm the transaction with Balat, a leader in modular buildings in the growing Spanish market. The strength of the business is a testament to the experience and hard work of Management. I look forward to working with the team."

Rafael Baranda, Chief Executive Officer of Balat said: "We believe the takeover by Modulaire Group will strengthen the future of Balat, support the next phases of growth and provide Balat's team further opportunities to grow their careers. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our professionals for their hard work and commitment in developing Balat's business."

The acquisition of Balat will be Modulaire Group's fourth acquisition in 2021 and the tenth acquisition worldwide since the beginning of 2020. A targeted acquisition strategy remains one of Modulaire Group's four strategic objectives, alongside an efficient cost base, a focus on optimising sales and granular management of branch level performance, and effective capital investment.

About Modulaire GroupModulaire Group is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire Group has operations in 25 countries with approximately 267,000 modular space and portable storage units and 4,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe and Scandinavia, Elliott, Advanté, Carter and Procomm in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting, BUKO Bouw & Winkels and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Tecnifor and Locabox in Italy, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

For further information:Investor relations: Phil Vellacottinvestorrelations@modulairegroup.com07841 563541

Media enquiries: Tulchan Communicationsmodulairegroup@tulchangroup.com0207 353 4200

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
company specialising leading business services compagnia company
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Scuola, Tar Campania: "Illegittime chiusure di De Luca"
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, rianimatori: "Rischio saturazione ospedali"
News to go
Fisco, Irene Pivetti rischia processo a Milano
News to go
Pnrr, comune di Napoli propone due progetti per Bagnoli
News to go
Assegno unico figli 2022, via libera a decreto attuativo
News to go
Violenza donne, accordo tra carabinieri e ordine psicologi
News to go
Covid Italia e zone, Regioni chiedono confronto urgente
News to go
Draghi ai sindaci: "Il successo del Pnrr è nelle vostre mani"
News to go
Covid, a San Pietro test gratuiti per senzatetto
News to go
Bollettino covid Campania, 959 contagi in ultime 24 ore
News to go
Italia-Svizzera allo stadio Olimpico
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza