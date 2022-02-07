Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 12:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:31 Covid oggi Puglia, 2.345 contagi: bollettino 7 febbraio

13:25 Renzi: "Consulenze? Mie attività legali, illegali quelle di chi mi attacca"

13:21 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 7 febbraio

13:20 Bassetti: "Green pass in estate? Se resta com'è, tutti in piazza"

13:18 Green pass Italia, Ricciardi: "Giusto mantenerlo oltre estate"

13:13 Covid oggi Veneto, 2.858 contagi: bollettino 7 febbraio

13:11 Covid oggi Italia, i dati su terapie intensive e ricoveri

12:56 Covid, 'no pass no job': quali Paesi Ue chiedono vaccino per lavorare

12:55 "Zaniolo va educato", bufera social su ct Nazionale femminile

12:43 Vaccini covid 5-11 anni, Cartabellotta: "Campagna non decolla"

12:30 Bertinotti a Saviano: "Papa 'ultimo socialista'? Non ha bisogno di definizione secolare"

12:19 Pechino 2022, Dominik Fischnaller positivo al Covid

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Modulaire Group: Trading update for the financial year ended 31 December 2021

07 febbraio 2022 | 10.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

-  Group strategy delivering strong revenue and margin growth

-  Modulaire announces fundraising to repay existing debt and fund signed M&A

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulaire Group (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), Europe and Asia Pacific's leading business services company specialising in modular services and infrastructure, is pleased to provide a preliminary trading update for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

The Group expects to report the following financial performance for the year:

On the back of the Group's strong performance and given attractive market conditions, Modulaire has today announced plans to raise €250m via a fungible Term Loan B add-on. Proceeds, combined with the existing cash from the balance sheet, will be used to repay the existing HoldCo PIK held outside of the restricted group, repay the partially drawn Revolving Credit Facility, and fund signed M&A.

Mark Higson, CEO of Modulaire Group, said: "The execution of our strategy continues to drive strong operational and financial performance. Market demand shows further positive signs as each territory emerges from Covid-19 restrictions, and we look forward to capitalising on these opportunities."

Mark Higson, CEO, and Simon Gordon, CFO, will host a short call to discuss the fund raising and trading update at 12pm GMT on Monday7 February 2022. Dial-in details will be available at https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/financial-reports. Please note this page includes a password-protection feature. Access will be granted to eligible parties (including securities analysts and rating agencies) who have registered for an account. Modulaire Group invites all interested parties to register at their earliest convenience by visiting https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/apply

About Modulaire Group

Modulaire Group is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We create smart spaces for people to work, learn and live. Our business is designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire Group has operations in 25 countries with approximately 290,000 modular space and portable storage units and 4,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe and Scandinavia, Elliott, Carter Cabins, Procomm and Advanté in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting, BUKO Bouw & Winkels and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Tecnifor and Locabox in Italy, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

For further information:Investor relations: Phil Vellacottinvestorrelations@modulairegroup.com 07841 563541

Media enquiries: Tulchan Communications modulairegroup@tulchangroup.com 0207 353 4200

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Group strategy delivering margin growth ricavo revenue
Vedi anche
News to go
Pechino 2022, Brignone argento nel gigante
News to go
Allarme minorenni, il 6,5% fa parte di una banda
News to go
Covid Lazio, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Vasco Rossi compie 70 anni
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 6 febbraio
News to go
Pnrr, internet veloce per altri 7 milioni di famiglie
Sanremo 2022, Morandi e il bacio a Mara Venier: "Sei pazzo?" - Video
News to go
Covid e scuola, le nuove regole
Sanremo 2022, Sabrina Ferilli e il #ferilligate: social e indizio video
News to go
Pechino 2022, bronzo all'azzurro Fischnaller
Sanremo 2022, Jovanotti telefona a Morandi: "Podio, che figata" - Video
News to go
Calcio, report Fifa: Italia seconda per spese di mercato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza