Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 16 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:26
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:25 Antonio Conte, nuovo stop dopo operazione: farà convalescenza in Italia

13:21 Ucraina, Tajani: "Missile su Zaporizhzhia sarebbe peggio di Chernobyl"

12:41 Alzheimer a 19 anni, segnalato caso più precoce al mondo

12:35 Ucraina, Lukashenko: "Biden venga a Minsk per fare la pace con Putin"

12:34 Morto Alberto Radius, il chitarrista e produttore aveva 80 anni

12:19 Diritti tv del calcio, Serie A a rischio crollo: quanto pesa la pirateria

12:17 Sanremo 2023, Blanco indagato da procura Imperia per danneggiamento

12:10 Terremoto oggi in Croazia, scossa di magnitudo 4.8

11:45 Terremoto Turchia, 17enne estratta viva dalle macerie dopo 248 ore

11:44 Difesa, Crosetto: "Spese a 1,38% Pil, rischiamo essere 'Pierini' della Nato"

11:38 Europa League, Salisburgo-Roma: dove vederla in tv

11:33 Luci spente e nuovi alberi, il Mur celebra M'Illumino di meno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Modular Content Powers Omnichannel Engagement at Speed and Scale

16 febbraio 2023 | 13.03
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Digital marketing innovators cut time to market by more than half and drive more meaningful engagements across the biopharma industry with Veeva Vault PromoMats

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that  biopharmas are leveraging Veeva Vault PromoMats for modular content to accelerate medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) reviews and drive more impactful engagement across channels and regions. With eight of the top 10 biopharmas using Vault PromoMats for modular content, and over 20 emerging companies starting to set a foundation, the industry is making the push to digital to deliver personalized, compliant content faster, and at scale.

"Our customers are at the forefront of digital marketing, paving the way with new modular strategies for more scalable and effective content," said Pooja Ojala, vice president of commercial content at Veeva. "Veeva Vault PromoMats is the foundation helping teams balance efficiency with creativity to drive richer omnichannel experiences for healthcare professionals as well as their patients."

Partnering with customers across more than 35 countries to establish a modular content foundation, Vault PromoMats is helping teams quickly reuse content and bridge the gap across channels and geographies. Based on early indicators, a modular content approach is helping one customer reduce time to market by more than 50%. This stems from an increase in content reuse by 40% and an overall decrease in approval times by 30%. Another company is achieving 75% of approvals in a single review cycle, cutting costs by 19%.

Impact of Modular Content at Boehringer Ingelheim, Moderna, and Novo Nordisk:

"Modular content is a game-changer for content creation throughout the industry—we can repurpose assets across channels and personalize content faster than ever before," said Aleja Betancourt, global director of marketing operations at Novo Nordisk. "With Veeva Vault PromoMats, we have a library of pre-approved promotional content modules to streamline workflows and reduce time to market."

"As we advance towards a fully digital operating model, modular content is key to delivering compliant customer-specific experiences," said Kevin Rose, executive director of content excellence at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Partnering with Veeva helps us move from a standard approach to content planning and development to a highly-personalized model that transforms our customer relationships."

"Reusing pre-approved content modules and tailoring relevant content is crucial to our modular content strategy as we customize more memorable, omnichannel experiences," said Jason Benagh, director of global marketing operations at Moderna. "Veeva Vault PromoMats provides key capabilities like automated claims linking, global-to-local tracking, and content sharing to ensure digital assets are timely and compliant." 

Additional InformationFor more on Veeva Vault PromoMats, visit: veeva.com/eu/PromoMats/ Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2022, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 39 and 40), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy WhittakerVeeva Systems+49-695-095-5486jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

 

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/modular-content-powers-omnichannel-engagement-at-speed-and-scale-301748467.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Digital marketing innovators marketing market at
Vedi anche
News to go
Addio a Raquel Welch
News to go
Ucraina, sirene di allarme in tutto il Paese
News to go
Droga, traffico internazionale e spaccio: 18 arresti
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, venerdì 17 sciopero nazionale
News to go
Vaccini covid, 3 miliardi di euro a rischio per mancato utilizzo
News to go
Sanità, Schillaci: "In 10 anni 10mila medici in fuga dall'Italia"
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, Haley in campo per nomination
News to go
Nato, Crosetto a Bruxelles per Consiglio Atlantico
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza, scatta procedura infrazione Ue
News to go
Stop auto inquinanti, Urso: "Tempi Ue non coincidono con Italia"
News to go
Scoperto traffico illecito di rifiuti in Europa
News to go
Processo Ruby ter, assolti Berlusconi e altri 28 imputati
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza