Venerdì 23 Giugno 2023
10:50
comunicato stampa

Moët Hennessy announces the opening of CRAVAN, an unexpected and inspired cocktail venue in the heart of Paris' Saint-Germain-des-Prés

23 giugno 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

PARIS, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moët Hennessy announces today the opening of CRAVAN, a unique venue celebrating French art de vivre, exceptional cocktails and culture in the heart of iconic and literary Parisian district.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9180951-moet-hennessy-announces-opening-cravan-cocktail-venue/  

Moët Hennessy is proud to present CRAVAN, its latest business venture in the space of luxury hospitality and sophisticated cocktails. A true hidden gem, CRAVAN builds on Moët Hennessy's Maisons' decades on knowledge in crafting incredible experiences for consumers across the world.

The CRAVAN art de vivre expresses itself across five floors of a spectacular typical Parisian building from the 17th century, reimagined by Belgian designer Ramy Fischler. Starting tomorrow, consumers can experience different ambiances inspired by art, fashion, cinema, or literature across three cocktail bars as well as a Rizzoli bookstore curated by CRAVAN. The top floors house a by-invitation-only private atelier and mini Parisian kiosk, perched on the building's rooftop, where movies will be screened on warm summer nights. 

Through CRAVAN, Moët Hennessy shares its unique take on hospitality, culture and cocktail-making with both Parisians and international visitors alike. CRAVAN is also instrumental in building an additional bridge to interact directly with consumers through a new and elevated cocktail experience.  

Philippe Schaus, Chairman and CEO of Moët Hennessy said: "It is with great pride that we open today the doors of CRAVAN, bringing to life Moët Hennessy's mission: crafting experiences. I am delighted to start welcoming our guests at the heart of historical literary neighborhood of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, inviting them to step into the unique and singular universe of CRAVAN. Celebrating epicureanism through a sustainable, lasting and inspired approach of hospitality, CRAVAN is a strategic milestone in Moët Hennessy's ambition to lead the future of luxury wines and spirits."

CRAVAN is also the story of an unexpected encounter and alliance between Moët Hennessy and historian turned celebrated restaurateur and cocktail expert Franck Audoux, CRAVAN's founder and Artistic Director. Franck Audoux brings his knowledge of the Parisian hospitality scene and his unique approach to cocktail making, both scientific and poetic, while Moët Hennessy shares its extensive experience of luxury art de vivre and world-renowned wines and spirits. This alliance makes CRAVAN much more than a bar: it is above all a place of to meet, exchange, think, share, taste, celebrate.

In that spirit, behind the bar is a team of artisans whose dedication and know-how constitute the soul of CRAVAN. Free-spirited, the former craftsmen and women who have retrained as mixologists are making it their mission to ensure guests feel welcome at all times.

CRAVAN, 165 boulevard Saint-Germain, Paris 6e.  Open Tuesday-Saturday from 5 pm to 2 am.

Please drink responsibly.

About Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy is the wine and spirits division of LVMH, which also owns renowned wine estates through "LVMH Vins d'Exceptions". Moët Hennessy is a group of twenty-six Maisons, internationally recognized for the richness of their terroirs, the quality of their products and the craftsmanship with which they are created. For many years, Moët Hennessy has been committed to its environmental and social program, Living Soils Living Together.

Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Armand de Brignac, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Chandon, Château d'Esclans, Château Galoupet, Cheval des Andes, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Eminente, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Krug, Mercier, Minuty, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcán de mi Tierra, Woodinville

https://www.linkedin.com/company/moethennessy.

About CRAVAN

In 2018, Franck Audoux wrote "French Moderne Cocktails" edited by Rizzoli NY, a snapshot of cocktails in Paris during the interwar years, and founded CRAVAN, which quickly became a cult cocktail bar epitomizing the essence of Parisian chic in Paris' 16th district. Without nostalgia, Franck Audoux reinvents classic cocktails and creates signature drinks with both an extreme attention to details and a radical approach.

Cravan is named after Arthur Cravan (1887-1918), a poet and a boxer, a well-known devotee of Dadaism and an inspiring figure for Franck Audoux. A "free-spirit", ahead of his time, Cravan was notoriously irreverent.

www.cravanparis.com

Press contacts

Moët Hennessy

Andrea Cabrera, VP External Communications acabrera@moethennessy.comApolline Celeyron, Head of Corporate Communications aceleyron@moethennessy.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108827/Moet_Hennessy_CRAVAN.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388256/Moet_Hennessy_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moet-hennessy-announces-the-opening-of-cravan-an-unexpected-and-inspired-cocktail-venue-in-the-heart-of-paris-saint-germain-des-pres-301858516.html

