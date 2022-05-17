Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 19:18
comunicato stampa

MOËT HENNESSY LAUNCHES THE FIRST EDITION OF THE WORLD LIVING SOILS FORUM: MOBILIZE AND TAKE ACTION FOR THE LIVING SOILS

17 maggio 2022 | 14.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- True to its longstanding commitments to the Living Soils, reiterated at Vinexpo Paris in 2020, Moët Hennessy, the Wines & Spirits division of the LVMH Group, is holding the first edition of the World Living Soils Forum (WLSF) from June 1 to 2, 2022, in Arles-en-Provence. Organized around an open and participatory agora for the dynamic and collective sharing of solutions, this event will bring together scientists and international experts, committed personalities, and participants primarily working in viticulture to further strengthen Moët Hennessy's action plan to protect living organisms and the environment.

A COMPREHENSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE REFLECTION ON LIVING SOILS

A desire to preserve the soils has always been in the DNA of Moët Hennessy, its Maisons and their founders, eager to pass their terroirs and craftsmanship down to future generations.

Moët Hennessy has put the Living Soils at the center of its sustainable development approach, within the context of a changing environment with complex challenges.

The fundamental mission of the WLSF is to further accelerate the development and sharing of knowledge to support soil protection and regeneration in viticulture at a global level. This objective includes the preservation and the biodiversity, adaptation to climate change, and the management and minimisation of water consumption. Thus, the Forum will bring together experts from all over the world, scientists, researchers, and participants from the wine industry, to share experiences, best practices, and solutions applied in other countries and even other fields of agriculture.

Philippe Schaus, President & CEO of Moët Hennessy, stated: "We need to find new and ambitious solutions to the challenges directly and indirectly related to soil conservation and regeneration in viticulture. Then, we need to share them, so they become available to the whole world. The very future of our business depends on it! This is the purpose of this first edition of the "World Living Soils Forum" for which we have assembled a committee of internal and external experts from all over the world to draw up a program that is both ambitious and original. We want this forum to be a place of global discussion for the entire industry to take action quickly and even better, within a rigorous scientific framework."

To attend the forum online, register on www.worldlivingsoilsforum.com.

About Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy, the Wines & Spirits division of LVMH, regroups twenty-five Maisons, recognized internationally for the richness of their terroirs, the quality of their products and the craftsmanship with which they are created. For many years, Moët Hennessy has been committed to its environmental and social program, Living Soils Living Together. 

Ao Yun, Arbeg, Armand de Brignac, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château d'Esclans, Château Galoupet, Cheval des Andes, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Eminente, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcán de mi Tierra, Woodinville.

Contact:

Moët HennessyCommunication DepartmentAlain Lavitalpress@worldlivingsoilsforum.com

 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819345/WLSF_Video_teaser.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819340/version_web_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660736/Moet_Hennessy_Logo2.jpg

