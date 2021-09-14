Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 14 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 21:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:06 Sicilia zona gialla, meno contagi: solo un comune arancione

20:50 Caos procure, disciplinare Csm: sospensione dalle funzioni per 5 ex togati

20:30 Bolletta elettrica, aumento 40%: cosa dicono Meloni, Salvini, Letta e Conte

20:21 Esce per fare jogging, donna trovata morta nel fiume Adda

19:16 Vaccino covid, terza dose e booster: chi le riceve e quando

19:04 Covid oggi Liguria, 98 contagi: bollettino 14 settembre

18:56 Bolletta elettrica e aumento, Conte: "Intervenire per calmierare i costi"

18:53 Lampadine, nuova etichetta energetica per minore impatto su ambiente e portafoglio

18:36 Scuola, sottosegretaria Floridia: "Sì ad ingresso genitori senza green pass nei cortili"

18:36 Eitan rapito, procuratore tribunale Minori: "Torni in Italia, rivedrà nonni indagati"

18:34 Da Novartis, Net Medica Italia e IBM Italia nasce OPeNet

18:21 Afghanistan, Draghi: "Ue deve tutelare chi decide di lasciare il Paese"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

MOF Finished the 5th Digital@Sea AP 2021 with Success

14 settembre 2021 | 17.46
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

<Watch the 5th Digital@Sea Asia Pacific Conference : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVgFLKXeAdnaHIRv5FXdWtw>

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries held the "5th Digital@Sea Asia Pacific Conference" at Sejong Convention Center on 8 to 9 September.

The conference was livestreamed online on a domestic video meeting platform to stop the spread of COVID-19. Sponsored by IALA, DMA, IHO, IMO and AMSA, the conference finished in great success with nearly 800 participants from more than 50 countries including officials and experts from governments, academia and related industries.

Under the theme of "Leading the digitalization of the maritime industry", the conference focused on △Maritime Digital Transformation for De-Carbonization, △Platform; Focus on Informatics, △Core Technology and Standardization and △Harmonization on the Maritime Digital Transformation. In addition, Digital@Sea conferences that will take place in Europe and North America were introduced.

Director General Myung Rho-hun of Maritime Affairs and Safety Policy Bureau said, "This conference was held as the first conference to be switched into a maritime digital system. the conference was an important opportunity in building an international consensus on the establishment of a maritime digital cluster and continue international cooperation."

The conference can be replayed on the official website (https://digitalsea-ap.org/) at both Korean and English versions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1625261/image.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Meccanica Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Digital@Sea AP 2021 with success Seul Digital@Sea AP 2021 MOF Finished
Vedi anche
News to go
Serie A, saltano prime panchine: esonerati Di Francesco e Semplici
News to go
Autostrade, al via sistema rimborsi per ritardi da lavori
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, 4.021 contagi e tasso di positività 1,3%
News to go
Zaki, processo rinviato al 28 settembre
News to go
Cristiani perseguitati, il grido di dolore del Papa
News to go
Salerno, 23 arresti per traffico di droga
News to go
Torino, furti in azienda e su tir: 15 indagati
News to go
Catanzaro, traffico di droga: 57 arresti
News to go
Green Pass Italia, verso estensione obbligo
News to go
Bollette, stangata in arrivo per luce e gas
News to go
Roma, palazzina crolla dopo esplosione a Torre Angela
News to go
Marte, in rocce prelevate forse il segreto della vita
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza