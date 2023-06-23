Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Giugno 2023
Moldova Digital Summit 2023: Moldova Emerges as the Premier Tech Hub in Central and Eastern Europe

23 giugno 2023 | 09.01
CHISINAU, Moldova, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moldova is a regional leader in digitalization, and currently 40% of public services intended for the general population, especially for entrepreneurs, are available online. Looking to maintain the digitalization trend, the Government of Moldova's aim is to double the number of public services intended for citizens in the next year. The most important pillar for Moldova to become a true digital and innovation hub in Central and Eastern Europe is creating a complex platform providing access to important technological resources, expertise, know-how, as well as collaboration and investment opportunities. The latest Moldova Digital Summit, organized by ATIC, was the largest event dedicated to Moldova's digital transformation and technological innovations, attended by 2,500 participants, including 68 speakers, experts and leaders of tech and business communities from 30 countries.

The theme of the event "Evolve towards a Borderless Future" shows the direction in which Moldova is heading, shaped by global trends.

The G2C borders was also challenged to disappear through the launch of Moldova Government super app "EVO", which will provide access to all public services at their fingertips. In addition. The e–Governance Agency of Moldova signed a Memorandum with Romania, for the development of a common digital space between the two countries.

As of 2022 the ICT sector in Moldova has recorded the highest growth rate among all sectors of the economy of over 45%, employs 3% of the active population, and has a significant contribution of about 7.4% to the country's GDP accounting for 11% of country's exports valued at over USD 500 million.

Moldova has access high-speed internet, which ranks it 6th for the lowest fixed broadband costs and enjoys 100% mobile network coverage. The legal framework for IT campaigns positions Moldova at a regional level as the country offering the most attractive business incentives, such as a single 7% tax turnover within the Moldova Innovation and Technology Park (MITP) – a virtual park that combines EU best practices and simplifies bureaucratic procedures.

MITP residents' employees now have remote work opportunities, IT Visas facilitate foreign talent hiring, and new "contactless business" laws minimize the need for physical presence in Moldova.

Moldova Digital Summit is organized by the Moldovan Association of ICT Companies under the auspices of the Prime Minister and financed by USAID, the Governments of Sweden, Great Britain, Germany, Switzerland, and the EU Delegation.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QtdkHhrAIA0Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108582/ATIC.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moldova-digital-summit-2023-moldova-emerges-as-the-premier-tech-hub-in-central-and-eastern-europe-301857930.html

