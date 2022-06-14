Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 10:01
comunicato stampa

MolecuLight Awarded Point-of-Care Wound Imaging Devices Agreement with Premier, Inc.

14 giugno 2022 | 07.14
LETTURA: 3 minuti

 

Contract Awarded for Products that Bring Improvement to the Health Care Industry

PITTSBURGH, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Corp., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for the real-time detection of bacteria in wounds, announces it has been awarded a new group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. – a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers. The MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ wound imaging devices were also awarded Premier's Technology Breakthrough designation signifying innovative products that are helping clinicians to improve the state of wound care and ultimately to improve outcomes.

Effective June 1, 2022, the new contract allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for MolecuLight's point-of-care wound imaging devices as part of the Skin Integrity category of products.

The MolecuLight imaging devices are the only FDA-approved devices that allow clinicians to visualize the presence, location, and load of bacteria (>104 CFU/g) in wounds in real-time. Published results from a recent 350-patient, 14-site clinical trial showed that the clinical standard of care alone detected 15% of wounds with elevated bacterial burden, while the addition of the MolecuLight device led to a 400% improvement in detecting these wounds2. The presence of elevated bacterial loads are known to impede wound healing1 and removal of bioburden is critical to improved wound outcomes1. The i:X and DX provide invaluable bacterial information at the point-of-care to inform clinical decision-making and enable targeted wound therapies. In a recent study, the incorporation of bacterial information from MolecuLight imaging resulted in a 23% increase in wound healing rates, while decreasing the use of antimicrobials and antibiotics3. The MolecuLight devices also perform accurate digital wound measurement, allowing for the consistent monitoring and documentation of wounds.

"We are thrilled to have entered into a supply contract with Premiere and honored to have our MolecuLight point-of-care devices awarded the Technology Breakthrough designation," says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "Through the i:X and DX, we hope to enable significant cost-savings and improvement in clinical outcomes. Premier's extensive member base can now easily access the MolecuLight wound imaging devices and see the clinical benefits in their wound care practices."

In addition to the clinical benefits, MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States can benefit from an available reimbursement pathway including two CPT® codes for physician work to perform "fluorescence imaging for bacterial presence, location, and load" procedures and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment.

1 Caldwell et al. Surg Clin North Am, 2020, 100(4) 2  Le et al. Adv Wound Care, 2021 3 Price et al. Diagnostics, 2020

MolecuLight Corp. is the US subsidiary of MolecuLight Inc., a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's suite of commercially released devices, including the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging systems and their accessories, provide point-of-care handheld imaging devices for the global wound care market for the real-time detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial burden (when used with clinical signs and symptoms) and for digital wound measurement. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

Image: Attached and download at https://moleculight.box.com/s/wasjbtc0k2eo8cp888jrq5p7ii5nua1f 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838066/MolecuLight_MolecuLight_Awarded_Point_of_Care_Wound_Imaging_Devi.jpg

Rob Sandler, Chief Marketing Officer, MolecuLight Inc., T. +1.647.362.4684, rsandler@moleculight.com, www.moleculight.com 

in Evidenza