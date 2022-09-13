Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 15:24
MolecuLight Featured in 8 Presentations and Posters at Wounds Australia 2022 Conference

13 settembre 2022 | 12.11
Wide-Spread Clinical Evidence using the MolecuLight Wound Imaging Platform Demonstrates its Significant Global Adoption and Proven Utility in Wound Care

TORONTO and SYDNEY, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces that its MolecuLight wound imaging platform is featured in 8 presentations and posters at Wounds Australia 2022. The national conference is being hosted from September 14 - 17, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.

"Wounds Australia 2022 brings together leading clinicians, researchers and industry to share best practices in wound care to improve wound care practices and patient outcomes", says Terry Swanson, NP, Vice Chair of the International Wound Infection Institute, Co-Chair of Wounds Australia 2022 conference and international expert in wound management and wound infection. "This includes showcasing new imaging technologies for helping to improve the cleaning and debridement of wounds, such as the MolecuLight novel point-of-care imaging devices, which highlight the presence and location of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. These diagnostic technologies are becoming key tools in informing wound care decision-making at the point-of-care and we are we're thrilled to have their clinical results shared at multiple talks and posters this coming week".

The clinical posters and presentation featuring the MolecuLight i:X from Wounds Australia 2022 are as follows:

(a)    ClinicalPosters include:

(b)    Clinical Presentations include:

In additional to the clinical posters and presentations at Wounds Australia 2022, the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ imaging devices will be available for demonstration in the MolecuLight booth #2 in the Exhibit Hall at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Sydney, Australia.

The MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ are the only imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds that are FDA cleared and CE and Health Canada Approved. With unmatched clinical evidence including over 60 peer-reviewed publications and 1,500 patients, they are used by leading wound care facilities globally.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's suite of commercial  devices, which  include the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging systems and their accessories, are point-of-care handheld imaging devices for the real-time detection and localization of bacterial load in wounds and digital wound measurement. MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States  benefit from an available reimbursement pathway which include two CPT® codes for physician work to perform "fluorescence imaging for bacterial presence, location, and load" and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other global markets with relevant unmet needs in food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

CONTACT: Rob Sandler, Chief Marketing Officer, MolecuLight Inc., T. +1.647.362.4684, rsandler@moleculight.com, www.moleculight.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897302/MolecuLight_MolecuLight_Featured_in_8_Presentations_and_Posters.jpg

