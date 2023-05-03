Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:14
comunicato stampa

MolecuLight Featured in Unprecedented 24 Presentations and Posters at European Wound Management Association (EWMA) 2023 Annual Conference

03 maggio 2023 | 12.17
LETTURA: 5 minuti

Wide-Spread Clinical Evidence using the MolecuLight Imaging Platform Reveals its Significant Global Adoption and Proven Utility in Wound Care

TORONTO and MILAN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging that detects and locates elevated bacterial loads in wounds, announces that its MolecuLight wound imaging platform is featured in an unprecedented 24 presentations and posters at the European Wound Management Association (EWMA) 2023 Annual Conference, being hosted from May 3 - 5, 2023 in Milan, Italy. Held annually, EWMA is the largest wound care conference in Europe and one of the largest events globally for wound care professionals.

"We are humbled by the number of clinicians globally that have made our MolecuLight point-of-care device an invaluable tool in their wound care practices", says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "The impressive collection of 24 talks and posters from so many facilities globally shows how the MolecuLight imaging device is becoming a new standard-of-care in wound care. This clinical evidence is echoed in the 75+ peer-reviewed publications, showing the significant benefit of the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ to clinical wound assessment, practice, and outcomes." "The MolecuLight imaging platform is a "must have" device for wound care clinics and is a standard of care in our clinics. The abundance of published clinical evidence showing improvements in bioburden detection, better clinical decision making, and improved outcomes is clear validation for its medical necessity," says Dr. Thomas Serena, the Founder and Medical Director of The SerenaGroup® and author and presenter of 2 talks and posters featuring MolecuLight at EWMA 2023. "There are tangible clinical benefits for using the MolecuLight alongside a broad range of wound care procedures, in all wound care settings. Evidence now proves that clinical signs and symptoms underperform and contribute to haphazard prescribing of antimicrobials and antibiotics. When added to clinical assessment, information from MolecuLight images flags at risk wounds earlier. This leads to proactive bacterial infection management, reduced antibiotic overprescribing, fewer infection complications, and faster healing."

The collection of 9 presentations and 15 posters featuring the MolecuLight imaging devices show how the devices inform clinical decision-making through its digital wound measurement feature, detection of high bacterial burden in wounds at the bedside, and its ability to monitor and track wound size and bioburden over time. Presented studies span the wound care continuum, including:

The results being presented illustrate the significant clinical improvements to multiple aspects of wound care provided by the MolecuLight platform.

A selection of the clinical posters and presentation featuring the MolecuLight i:X and DX from European Wound Management Association (EWMA) 2023 Annual Conference are as follows:

(a)  Select ClinicalPosters citing the MolecuLight point-of-care device include:

thrdrd

(b) Select Clinical Presentations citing the MolecuLight point-of-care device include:

ththththth

The complete listing of the 24 presentations & posters is available here.

The MolecuLight i:X and DX are the only imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds that are FDA-cleared, CE-Marked and approved by Health Canada. With clinical evidence including over 75 peer-reviewed publications, the devices are used by leading wound care facilities globally.

MolecuLight Inc.,  a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's suite of commercial devices, which include the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging systems and their accessories, are point-of-care handheld imaging devices for the real-time detection and localization of bacterial load in wounds and digital wound measurement. MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States benefit from an available reimbursement pathway which includes two CPT® codes for physician work to perform "fluorescence imaging for bacterial presence, location, and load" and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other global markets with relevant unmet needs in food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

Download for Image:

https://moleculight.box.com/s/4vylb3usvppskmse6d3g7chal2uodbkl

Rob Sandler, Chief Marketing Officer, MolecuLight Inc., T. +1.647.362.4684, rsandler@moleculight.com, www.moleculight.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2068521/MolecuLight_MolecuLight_Featured_in_Unprecedented_24_Presentatio.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moleculight-featured-in-unprecedented-24-presentations-and-posters-at-european-wound-management-association-ewma-2023-annual-conference-301814079.html

