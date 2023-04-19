Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 19 Aprile 2023
comunicato stampa

MolecuLight Successfully Completes SOC 2® Type l Audit and Accreditation

19 aprile 2023 | 07.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

 Successful completion of recent audit demonstrates MolecuLight's commitment to data security

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging that locates and detects elevated bacterial loads in and around wounds, announced that it is in compliance with SOC 2® Type I, having successfully completed its audit in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for Systems and Organization Controls (SOC). This enables MolecuLight to better serve the needs of its customers globally by ensuring the Company's data management practices and organizational controls meet the highest international standards.

MolecuLight's compliance with SOC 2® standards validates that the company has implemented controls relevant to the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems used to process users' data as well as the confidentiality and privacy of the information."Obtaining the SOC 2 certification reinforces MolecuLight's ongoing commitment to the security, availability, and processing integrity of MolecuLight's point-of-care fluorescence imaging technologies," said Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "Our certification demonstrates our commitment and our business processes to maintain the highest level of security, privacy, availability, and confidentiality for our customers."

As part of the process for achieving SOC 2® compliance, MolecuLight worked with PwC, an accredited auditor to review the design and operating effectiveness of the controls on its core MolecuLightDX® imaging platform against the applicable Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. These included the operating software of the imaging platform, how the devices manage customer and user data, as well as security policies and procedures. Over the course of the audit, MolecuLight demonstrated the ability to safely manage customers' data and use of the platform, as well as its security controls and processes.

The MolecuLight i:X® and DX are the only imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds that are FDA cleared and CE and Health Canada approved. With clinical evidence including over 75 peer-reviewed publications involving 1,600 patients, they are used by leading wound care facilities globally.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight 's suite of commercial devices, which include the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging systems and their accessories, are point-of-care handheld imaging devices for the real-time detection and localization of bacterial load in wounds and digital wound measurement. MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States benefit from an available reimbursement pathway which includes two CPT® codes for physician work to perform "fluorescence imaging for bacterial presence, location, and load" and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other global markets with relevant unmet needs in food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

For more information, contact:

Rob SandlerChief Marketing OfficerMolecuLight Inc.T. +1.647.362.4684rsandler@moleculight.com www.moleculight.com

Images:

®

Download image: https://moleculight.box.com/s/9ycfyicr4fsxn8jfqdlo57q8sohqw1qz

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057711/MolecuLight_MolecuLight_Successfully_Completes_SOC_2__Type_l_Aud.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moleculight-successfully-completes-soc-2-type-l-audit-and-accreditation-301801287.html

