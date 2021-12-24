Cerca nel sito
 
17:11 Zangrillo e la coda per tamponi: "Terrorismo giornalistico"

16:30 Covid oggi Sardegna, 244 contagi e un morto: bollettino 26 dicembre

16:17 Covid oggi Campania, 1.594 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 26 dicembre

16:04 Covid oggi Emilia, 2.921 contagi e 21 morti: bollettino 26 dicembre

15:47 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.665 contagi e 9 morti. A Roma 2.012 nuovi casi

15:34 Covid oggi Italia, Meloni: "Ventilazione al chiuso arma efficace"

15:04 Covid oggi VdA, 29 contagi e nessun morto: bollettino 26 dicembre

14:32 Covid oggi Fvg, 246 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 26 dicembre

14:17 Jovanotti positivo a covid: "Sono vaccinato, passerà"

14:16 Morto a 80 anni Mark Taylor, disegnò He-Man e pupazzi Tartarughe Ninja

14:05 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 26 dicembre

13:44 Covid oggi Veneto, 2.093 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 26 dicembre

comunicato stampa

Moon Shin, the world's top three sculptors, reborn in NFT

24 dicembre 2021 | 02.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The works of Moon Shin (1923-1995), the world's top three sculptors, can be seen through NFT. On the 24th, Chairman Choi Sung Sook of Arte Moon Shin and CEO Kim Seok announced that they will mint artworks of Moon Shin on the NFT market to promote the lift and art of the Moon Shin to mark the 100th anniversary of Moon Shin.

Irish blockchain company COJAM is selected as an exclusive partner to enter the market, and Moon Shin's artworks will be presented on the NFT curating platform CORK NFT, which is scheduled to be released at the end of the year.

Choi Sung Sook, CEO of Arte Moon Shin, and Professor Kim Sung Hyun also announced that they will utilise COJAM's NFT curating platform, CORK NFT, to help emerging artists through NFT.

Meanwhile, Moon Shin is a genius in symmetry techniques and art galleries across Europe and Korea hold his artworks. He also got announced on the front page of Le Figaro, a world-renowned art magazine.

Moon Shin's award

1991 (France) Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres1994 (France) Officier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

Currently, Moon Shin's works can be found at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Korea, Moonshin Art Museum, Sook Myung Women's University Moonshine Museum and many other art galleries in Europe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714181/KakaoTalk_Photo_2021_12_20_16_38_45.jpg

