Giovedì 10 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 15:25
Moonbug Entertainment's Hugely Popular Kids Shows come to the BBC

10 giugno 2021 | 11.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Programs Including Global Hits CoComelon, Go Buster, Little Baby Bum And More Are Now Available

LONDON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonbug Entertainment Ltd., one of the largest digital media companies in the world, today announced its fun, relatable and enriching kids shows are now available on the BBC. All available episodes of hugely popular titles, including CoComelon, Digley and Dazey, Little Baby Bum, Go Busterand Playtime with Twinkle can now be enjoyed by families across the UK on BBC iPlayer.

Moonbug x BBC

"Our collaboration with the BBC marks the first partnership with a public service broadcaster. A real quality stamp for our creative teams!" said Nicolas Eglau, Managing Director EMEA & APAC, Moonbug. "BBC is known worldwide for its engaging programming for preschoolers, and Moonbug is excited to enter a partnership with such a renowned organization."

Moonbug's programming introduces universal themes that children can relate to via colorful animation and compelling storytelling. Whether it's eating veggies or getting ready for bed, Moonbug's playful animation and catchy songs supports children's development and learning.

About Moonbug EntertainmentMoonbug Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company providing values-based educational programming for children. Its popular kids lineup includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, ARPO and many more which are available in 27 languages.

In just two years, it has become a kids programming powerhouse with a library of more than 550 hours of content, which is distributed on more than 100 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Tencent, Youku and Roku. In May of 2020, Tubular Labs named Moonbug one of the leading digital kids' entertainment companies in the world based on the total number of minutes watched worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1529884/BBC_Moonbug.jpg

