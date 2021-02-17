Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 15:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:27 Covid Friuli, 252 nuovi contagi e 7 morti: bollettino

15:16 Covid Abruzzo, 438 nuovi contagi e 6 morti: bollettino

15:12 Covid Gb, Johnson: "Riapriremo a tappe"

15:08 Crisanti: "Rischiamo 40mila casi al giorno a metà marzo"

15:00 "Bannon pensava che Trump fosse affetto da demenza"

14:43 Berlusconi: "Draghi delinea Italia capace di rialzarsi e ripartire"

14:30 M5S, addio capo politico: via libera a governance a 5

14:22 Variante inglese Covid, Iss: "Aumento rischio ricoveri e morti"

14:20 Australian Open, Tsitsipas in semifinale: battuto Nadal

14:13 Zaia-Di Lorenzo, botta e risposta su vaccini e truffe

13:59 Discorso Draghi, riforma fisco: cosa cambierà

13:57 Covid, calo memoria e 'nebbia mentale': le conseguenze del virus

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

More enterprises trust Eka to accelerate their digital transformation

17 febbraio 2021 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Eka grew 60% in Annual Contract Value in 2020 as enterprises adopted new digital capabilities on its Cloud Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software Solutionsthe leading cloud platform for commodities and direct materials today announced stellar growth as customers selected its cloud platform to enhance supply chain resiliency. With a strategic focus on customers, Eka recently revamped its technology platform to align to their priorities, resulting in new solutions and significant growth of over US$ 70 million in TCV.

Throughout 2020, enterprises sought to digitalize their supply chain and end their reliance on legacy systems. Business leaders now understand that the ability to connect the dots between systems, data and people is key to maintaining continuity, remain competitive and ensure sustained growth.

Eka is leading this shift with the only Cloud Platform built to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises in direct materials and commodity supply chains. The cloud company recently introduced an integrated suite of solutions to help customers mitigate risk and respond quickly in volatile markets. With real-time visibility and automation of critical processes, customers can dynamically adjust operations and better manage disruptions.

"Businesses have significantly accelerated their move to digital. Our customers demanded new ways of working and best of breed technology and we were ahead of the curve. Our Cloud Platform and deep industry talent allowed us to respond swiftly and deliver on our customers' key priorities, while helping them maintain business continuity and gain tangible value," said Manav Garg, CEO and Founder, Eka Software Solutions.

In 2020, Eka quickly adopted a remote implementation methodology leading to 100% delivery of 20 new projects remotely amidst the COVID-19 lockdown that included customers such as Cargill, Alvean,  Mex Gas International, Fujax, CHS Broadbent and TPorts.

Eka was also recognized by Risk Market Technology Awards as the best trading system for commodities and ranked among the top five energy solutions provider by Chartis research.

As part of its continuous innovation philosophy, Eka invested 30% of its revenues on its Cloud Platform in line with customers' priorities and future technologies. Key focus areas include E-sourcing, Financial Management, Sustainability and Direct Material Procurement.

About Eka

Eka is a global leader in providing solutions to digitize direct materials businesses. Its Cloud Platform enables businesses to quickly adapt and overcome complex challenges in supply chain and financial management. Read more at www.eka1.com.

Media Contact:Sharmita MandalHead Global CommunicationsEka Software SolutionsSharmita.mandal@eka1.com 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
more enterprises trust Eka Eka Eka grew transformation
Vedi anche
Draghi e i numeri della pandemia, Giorgetti corregge
"Posso sedermi?", i dubbi di Draghi al Senato
Draghi: "Scelta euro è irreversibile"
Draghi ringrazia Conte, applausi e buu al Senato
Etna in eruzione, il cielo si incendia
Sicilia
Etna in eruzione, colonna di fumo e lava
'Ndrangheta, colpo a cosca Forastefano: 17 arresti
Luciana Littizzetto e la lettera a Draghi: "Ci piaci, Mario..."
Che tempo che fa
Covid, Ricciardi: "Politica restia a dire la verità"
Conte, il saluto: via da Palazzo Chigi tra gli applausi
Governo Draghi, foto di gruppo: il 'backstage'
Torino-Bardonecchia, incidente con 25 auto: 2 morti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza