More Foods is creating the next generation of meat alternatives

Entirely new culinary experiences for meat alternative seekers made from pumpkin and sunflower seeds

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Israeli based start-up More Foods is launching an innovative and unique product in the alternative protein market, which is expected to reach 140$ Billion by 2029. The company creates 'meaty' textured products with a unique and juicy bite that provide a similar feel to that associated with dark meats.

Whether a person considers themself a full carnivore or an occasional vegetarian, there is no doubt many have considered reducing meat consumption. Recent research has shown that more than 40% of the population worldwide is looking to decrease meat consumption, according to: Euromonitor.

Two years ago, Leonardo Marcovitz, CEO of More Foods, realized that it is critical to create culinary experiences like those enjoyed when people eat meat. That is why early on he engaged with very talented chefs to assist with the direction of development for the company's products. The uniqueness of the product comes from more than just that 'meaty' texture provided, it comes from the ingredients used. These ingredients enable bringing to market products with an easily understandable label, having a short list of ingredients, being high in protein (around 27%) , high in fiber(around 6%) and containing no major allergens in the ingredient list.

The company's patent pending technology allows it to use cast-away fragments of seeds produced while making pumpkin seed oil and sunflower seed oil. The company actively works on incorporating other under-utilized ingredients from the food industry to make alternative protein foods.

Based in Tel Aviv, the company was founded in 2020 by Leonardo Marcovitz who stopped eating animal meat when he realized the industry's horrible consequences for both animals and the environment. He then became hyper focused on producing products that would make it easier for people to replace animal meat in their meals without compromising on taste and nutritional values.

Leonardo Marcovitz, CEO of More Foods: "A large part of what people enjoy eating comes from a sense of familiarity which is sometimes lacking in meat alternatives. We tap into this feeling by using super food ingredients that everyone is very familiar and comfortable with. We bring a new experience to the plate that the original ingredients normally wouldn't exhibit by themselves. This is all done while keeping the label very short and easy to understand while simultaneously being price competitive to maximize the number of people that can enjoy this new food experience."

There are a variety of forward-looking restaurants/chains based in Israel that have started pilots serving More Food's products. Just to mention a few, these include Mexican food (Mexicana), Mediterranean (Pita Basta), hip coffee shop (Butti), Bistro (Bernard) and others. Later this year, the company plans to enter the EU market as well.

You can follow More Foods on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768515/More_Foods_Logo.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768516/More_Foods_Pita.jpg

Company Contact:Yotam ShaboVP Marketingyotam@more-foods.coWebsite https://www.more-foods.co