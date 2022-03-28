Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 28 Marzo 2022
More than 90 companies and 60 countries will participate in Smart City Expo Doha

28 marzo 2022 | 11.00
BARCELONA, Spain, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From tomorrow until Wednesday, Msheireb Downtown Doha will allocate the second edition of Smart City Expo Doha (SCED), the main urban innovation event of its region. Organized by the Government of Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology; with the support of its innovated Smart Qatar Program, TASMU, hosted by Msheireb Downtown Doha, and brought by Fira de Barcelona, the show will address the main challenges facing the cities of the future.

It will do so through a complete program of conferences that will have the participation of more than 70 international and local speakers, around four topics: sustainable cities, global economy and digital readiness, sporting events and connected society, the city as a platform, and reshaping digital public services. The sessions can be followed both in person and online around the world, through the Tomorrow.city platform.

Among the speakers who have confirmed their participation in the event there are names such as: Jonas Kjellberg, Venture Investor, Lecturer & Author and Founder of Nornorm; Peter Hirshberg, CEO - Catalyst Opportunity Zone Impact Fund Lighthouse.one - Venture Partner; Hayfa Al-Abdulla, Innovation Director Qatar Science & Technology Park; Amy Hochadel, Director of Global Business Connected Places Catapult; Sunil Dubey, Strategy, Infrastructure and International Relations University of Sydney; Ayman Smadi, International Association of Public Transport (UITP) Director MENA; and Jeff Merrit, Head of IoT, Robotics and Smart Cities World Economic Forum.

In addition to the congress part, Smart City Expo Doha will also have an exhibition area with more than 90 companies representing more than 60 countries around the world that will show the attending public the main advances in urban innovation. Among the participating firms will be: Ooredoo, QNB, Huawei, Hewlett Packard Enterprise - Meeza, Microsoft, Vodafone, Hamad International Airport, DELL, Cisco – Mannai Corporation, GBM, or QFZ.

Smart City Expo Doha is part of the internationalization strategy of Smart City Expo World Congress, the leading international summit on smart cities and urban solutions organized by Fira de Barcelona, which will hold its 12th edition from 15 to 17 November 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774223/Smart_City_Expo_Doha.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

 

