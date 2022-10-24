Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 24 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 13:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:37 Ucraina, Peskov insiste: "Minaccia bomba sporca è reale"

13:27 Prof ha relazione con alunna 17enne, non potrà più insegnare a scuola

13:17 Covid Italia e bollettino, va eliminato? Cosa dicono Vaia, Galli, Gismondo

13:16 Gb, Sunak si rafforza verso leadership Tory

13:09 Vaccino covid, Biden domani riceve la quinta dose

12:31 Governo e M5S, domani Grillo a Roma per conoscere neo eletti

12:26 Ucraina, anchorman Russia Today: "Annegare bambini Kiev" - Video

12:23 Treviso, anziana uccisa in casa: figlio piantonato in ospedale

12:17 Governo Meloni, Bonomi: "Priorità a energia e lavoro, ma non scassare i conti"

12:14 Governo, per le pensioni si parte da quota 102 flessibile: cosa significa

11:52 Roma, autista Atac guarda film al volante: sospeso da servizio e paga

11:46 Caricabatteria unico, da Ue via libera finale: obbligatorio dal 2024

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Morocco is strongly committed to the development of its southern regions

24 ottobre 2022 | 12.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Instituto Coordenadas para la Gobernanza y la Economía Aplicada in its working group on North Africa, concludes in its latest study

MADRID, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrary to the much-abused cliché, Morocco has demonstrated its strategic commitment to the Sahara's development. For Rabat, the promotion of the region's well-being and economic progress are major objectives that cut across the country's own development plans. With the aim of accelerating the Sahara's development and socio-economic integration, Morocco launched an ambitious $8 billion project in 2015.

The New Development Model for the Southern Provinces, as the project has been dubbed, revolves around infrastructures aimed at structuring the territory of the Sahara region which includes the Tiznit-Elaayoune-Dajla motorway and the Lamhiriz fishing and the Dakhla Atlantique ports. The programme includes creating a maritime freight line between Casablanca and Dakhla, establishing nautical connections between the Canary Islands and Tarfaya and Laayoune. Additionally, the program also features the construction of a University Hospital Centre in El Ayoun and a Technopolis in Fum El-Ued, demonstrating Morocco's strong commitment to the region and its inhabitants.

Morocco's objective is to make this region the logistical and economic bridge between Europe and sub-Saharan Africa.

By the end of 2018, 48% of the objectives had already been achieved, giving a strong perceived boost to socio-economic momentum, increasing the creation of companies, jobs and attracting investment. The region's renewable energy potential, both solar and wind, is driving much of the investment. This reality, which aims to contribute to the four large solar power plants and up to eleven wind farms, will make Morocco a leader in renewable energy on the continent. Morocco will not only achieve energy self-sufficiency but also be able to export a significant percentage of the EU's energy needs.

Some international actors such as the African Union and the European Union, faced with the Western Sahara issue, are significantly holding back the region's development potential, both in social and economic terms. Because of this, the actions of the United States and Spain in defense of the resolution of the conflict through the political route provided by autonomy within the framework of the Alawi kingdom are so important and provide the impetus for progress, stability and improvement in this area. It is not just economic development; it is the people living in the Sahara that are at stake.

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/morocco-is-strongly-committed-to-the-development-of-its-southern-regions-301657132.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro Politica_E_PA Gobernanza y Instituto Coordenadas its working group Gobernanza
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni incontra Macron: "Colloquio cordiale e proficuo"
News to go
Migranti, affonda barchino davanti alle coste di Lampedusa
News to go
Mafia, operazione contro clan palermitano: sei arresti
News to go
Rosatellum, Italia c'è lancia referendum per abolizione
News to go
Una famiglia su 4 in Italia a rischio povertà assoluta
News to go
Iran, agenzia nucleare conferma attacco informatico
News to go
Governo, Meloni: "Grazie Papa per pensiero rivolto a Italia"
News to go
Catanzaro, tre giovani morti per rogo in casa
News to go
Roma, manichini La Russa e Fontana impiccati: indaga Digos
News to go
Sonno tra i 7 segnali di benessere cardiovascolare
News to go
Governo Meloni, von der Leyen: "Lieta di lavorare insieme"
News to go
Pedopornografia, 24 indagati a Catania
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza