Domenica 09 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 07:10
Mother's Day: Xi Inspired by His Mother in Shaping Outlook on Life, Governance

09 maggio 2021 | 05.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For Chinese President Xi Jinping, "family is people's first classroom, and parents are children's first teachers." The indelible words from his mother Qi Xin and the fine example of the incredible female Party member run deep in Xi's outlook on life and philosophy of governance, prompting him to solemnly honor his duties towards the nation and the people.

Ahead of the Mother's Day that falls on May 9th this year, China Media Group (CMG) on Saturday published a story recounting how Qi has set an exemplar model for the Chinese president, in the general celebration to honor motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

Over the years, Qi taught her son three important lessons of life: pure and selfless devotion to the nation; honesty and self-discipline; and constant commitment to putting aside personal well-being for the good of the people.

Qi, who was born in 1924, joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1939 at the age of 15, becoming a staunch supporter of the Party's values and beliefs.

The woman recalls two particular experience in the following ages: she spent two years near the frontline during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. Another eight years working alongside farmers in northwestern China helped her build a special bond with the people.

The mother's experience finds resonance in the son. Similarly, Xi put on the backpack and left home at the age of 15 to live and work with the farmers in Liangjiahe Village of northwest China'sShaanxi Province.

During the years in the countryside, Xi was accompanied by a sewing bag embroidered with "mom's heart" made by Qi. The words were meant to remind Xi of keeping true to one's original aspiration for the country and the revolutionary cause, which are spirits shared by both the mother and the son.

During Xi's entire upbringing, his mother often urges him to be strict with himself, especially when he is in leadership roles.

Qi took to heart the motto to "work well, study well, and handle everything well" in life, and also encouraged her son to follow the same guideline.

Her words of support have greatly inspired her son to serve the general public with the goal of achieving a good life for Chinese families.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xj6Q69Re-8

