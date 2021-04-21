Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 09:36
motormindz Expands Global Industry Consulting Presence to over 32 countries for "Boots on the Ground" Expertise

21 aprile 2021 | 09.01
TROY, Mich., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- motormindz, Inc., the automotive industry's premier venture consultancy, today announced a strategic global expansion to over 32 countries across North and South America, the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions.

"This move is a key component of our global strategic plan and marks the transition from the formation of geo focused strategic partnerships, to a formalized infrastructure aimed at providing a single-source, end-to-end global solution for our clients," said Jeff Van Dongen, CEO of motormindz.

The global expansion will provide local resources to advise and assist motormindz' clients worldwide, bringing a boots on the ground perspective to the unique challenges and opportunities that exist in each geographic region. 

"The expansion provides an opportunity for our clients to not only access a native approach to each region, but also tap into motormindz' entire global network of automotive industry executives, technologists, and advisors," stated Alan Harris, motormindz' Global Director.

"The challenges our industry is facing requires the kind of immediate, global solution sourcing, scaling, and speed-to-market that motormindz can help provide. It gives us extreme flexibility and nimbleness to successfully meet these needs at scale for our OEM clients and their suppliers," stated Tristan-Mason Smith, motormindz' Global Director.

Fueled by an ever-increasing consumer demand for safe, frictionless, buying and ownership experiences – OEM, venture, and private equity investments in both ACES and Modern Retailing technologies continue to grow at a rapid pace.  

"The number of technology providers developing solutions for automotive has never been greater.  In an increasingly crowded space, providers try to differentiate themselves by solving for smaller, more disparate problems. Our clients depend on us to leverage our operational experience to help source, validate and integrate the right technologies aimed at solving their most critical challenges. motormindz' global infrastructure will help our clients strike the correct balance between today and tomorrow, regionally and globally," said Martin Wilson, motormindz' Global Director.

About motormindz:

motormindz is the industry's premier automotive venture consultancy serving OEMs, technology providers, mobility, and automotive retail. A global network of automotive executives and technologists assembled in a model that delivers unique operational leverage and strategic access to scale new and emerging technologies into proven solutions. For more information, please visit www.motormindz.com/global.

