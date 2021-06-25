Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 25 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 10:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:44 Covid Italia, 639 morti per contagio sul lavoro da inizio pandemia

10:10 Caldo senza fine, il meteo del weekend 26-27 giugno

10:02 Amazon e Google, indagine per false recensioni in Gb

09:50 Discoteche, Sileri: "Non vedo ostacoli a riapertura"

09:29 Covid, Rt Italia stabile: cala incidenza, preoccupa variante Delta

08:59 Euro 2020, "Italia-Austria: azzurri non si inginocchieranno"

08:39 M5S, Casaleggio: "Conte? Segue modello partiti del Novecento"

08:27 Report, Ranucci: "Tar ha aperto falla, temo effetto slavina"

08:05 Ungheria, 16 leader Ue contro discriminazioni Lgbt

07:50 Variante Delta, Pregliasco: "Raro ammalarsi gravemente con due dosi vaccino"

07:44 Pedopornografia, arrestato 32enne: video e abusi anche sulla figlia

07:37 Russia, i leader Ue: "Esploreremo formati di dialogo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Moving ahead: Copan announces a major rebranding and launches a new website

25 giugno 2021 | 09.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRESCIA, Italy, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Time of change for Copan. The Italian preanalytics company announced the completion of an extensive rebranding initiative which includes a new logo and a new website with updated functionalities. The rebranding aims to represent at best the company values and offer an improved customer experience. 

Copan Italia Spa

From preanalytics to patient care, it has been a turbulent time for professionals and companies involved in COVID-19 testing, screening, and treatment. This is the case for Copan – the leading manufacturer of microbiological collection systems and preanalytics lab automation – which has addressed its decades of experience working around the clock to support the fight against the pandemic. Accomplished the goal of reaching 2 billion swabs produced per year, the company is now moving forward, stabilizing the supply of all the products that drove preanalytics development in the last years.

Conscious of the importance of a consistent identity and clear communication, Copan unveiled its rebrand, a project started for its 40th anniversary in 2019 and postponed by the pandemic. According to Stefania Triva, CEO and President, "a rebranding was necessary to represent at best the value we give to people, innovation, and trust, and face new challenges that are approaching the international market."

Key features of the rebrand are the new communication strategy and graphic design, with a new logo that has been designed as an evolution of the historical one. The "Innovating together" tagline, on the other hand, remains unchanged. "Innovating together symbolizes the core values Copan – the innovation brought into the world of preanalytics and the strong bonds of trust that we've always built with our partners and employees – and is a fundamental part of our identity."

The rebrand also introduces Copan's new website;www.copangroup.com offers an engaging design and easy navigation optimized for either desktop or mobile use, providing worldwide access to essential information about products, scientific studies, news, and services quickly and intuitively.

This fresh new identity captures Copan's values and commitment to building successful business relationships and professional services in an ever-changing environment, to shape – as the company states – the microbiology of the future through people-focused innovation. 

About Copan

Copan is dedicated to developing high-quality and cutting-edge sample collection products for infectious diseases, human genomics, environmental and forensic applications, along with automated workflow solutions.

Our ideas drove 40 years of progress in the field of preanalytics, resulting in the development of meaningful products tailored to fit any need. Among them, our patented FLOQSwabs® reinvented completely sample collection and transport, while the WASPLab® automation ecosystem revolutionized laboratory workflow.

Today, Copan is still eager to continue this innovation, providing quality products, customized services, and prime solutions to improve patients' health.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538806/Copan_Italia_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
branding and launches company announced sito website
Vedi anche
News to go
Euro 2020, Italia-Austria: saltano allenamenti a Wembley
News to go
Ddl Zan, il chiarimento di Parolin
News to go
Cannes, a Bellocchio Palma d'oro alla carriera
Pedopornografia, arrestato 32enne: video e abusi anche sulla figlia
News to go
Uefa, abolito gol che vale doppio in trasferta
News to go
Italiana travolta da monopattino a Parigi, fermate due infermiere
News to go
Mugello, dimesso il piccolo Nicola: punti oscuri da chiarire
News to go
Variante Delta, Ecdc: "A fine agosto sarà il 90% dei contagi in Europa"
News to go
Assegno unico figli minori, pronta procedura Inps
News to go
Miami, crolla palazzo di 12 piani: 1 morto, ci sono feriti
News to go
Origine Covid, ritrovate sequenze virus pre-pandemia
News to go
Covid in Italia, coniata moneta speciale per i sanitari eroi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza