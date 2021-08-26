Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 22:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:04 Mbappé dal Psg al Real Madrid per 170 milioni, le news

21:39 Afghanistan, Isis rivendica attacchi a Kabul

21:38 Catanzaro, ragazza di 20 anni aggredita e uccisa da branco di cani

21:09 Durigon si dimette da sottosegretario: "Mai stato fascista"

21:04 Due detenuti evadono da carcere Trani, scavalcato il muro di cinta

20:58 Covid oggi Veneto, 719 contagi: bollettino 26 agosto

20:32 Afghanistan, domani l'ultimo volo italiano da Kabul

19:23 Afghanistan, Di Maio: "Garantire ruolo primo piano Italia"

19:08 Afghanistan, una settimana fa l'avvertimento dell'Isis

18:57 Scuola, Giannelli (presidi): "Su esclusi da green pass dialogheremo con ministero"

18:40 Covid Sicilia oggi, 1.097 contagi: bollettino 26 agosto

18:35 Covid oggi Piemonte, 305 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 26 agosto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

MPI America Inc. Agrees to Acquire Celadon Systems Inc.

26 agosto 2021 | 20.32
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPI America Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of MPI Corporation Taiwan, and recognized globally as a leader in semiconductor test, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Celadon Systems Inc, the market leader in ultra-high performance semiconductor test probe cards. The purchase of Celadon Systems will advance MPI's presence in the wafer test marketplace and is a continuation of demonstrated market leadership in developing numerous innovations while serving customers in all aspects of the semiconductor wafer test market. The acquisition is expected to be completed early September, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

"We have recognized the work of the Celadon team over many years now," says Rob Carter, President of MPI America Inc., "and are honored to include their prowess to the MPI offering. With the cross-pollination of technologies and talent, we are providing an even higher level of value to our combined clientele. Together, we are focused on market needs with the products and services that make our customers even more competitive."

"After years of successfully partnering to find solutions to our customers' most demanding challenges, the Celadon Team is excited to now join the highly respected industry leader, MPI Corporation family and more specifically MPI America, Inc.", says Karen Armendariz, President and CEO of Celadon Systems, "There is a natural fit and synergy between our organizations, from our core competence to our product catalogs. Both companies are dedicated to serving our customers and together we will bring forward the complete solution our customers have always desired."

As the founders and owners, Bryan and Valerie Root added "We wanted to find a buyer that would complement Celadon's admired company culture and customer focused values as well as build on its' successful growth. Knowing the folks at MPI for as many years as we have, it is an easy fit as we transition to our next phase in life."

About MPI Corporation

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, MPI Corporation is a global technology leader in Semiconductor, Light Emitting Diode (LED), Photo Detectors, Lasers, Materials Research, Aerospace, Automotive, Fiber Optic, Electronic Components and more. MPI's four main business sectors include Probe Card, Photonics Automation, Advanced Semiconductor Test and Thermal Divisions. MPI products range from various advanced probe card technologies, probers, testers, material handlers, inspection and thermal air systems. Many of these products are accompanied by state-of-the-art Calibration and Test & Measurement software suites. The diversification of product portfolio and industries allows a healthy environment for employee growth and retention. Cross pollination of product technologies allows each new innovation to provide differentiation in areas that are meaningful to our precious customer base. For more information please visit: www.mpi-corporation.com 

About Celadon Systems Inc. 

Celadon Systems, Inc., The Home of Peace of Mind Probing, was founded 1997 by Bryan and Valerie Root and is headquartered in Burnsville, Minnesota. Celadon Systems is focused on the design and manufacturing of advanced probe card solutions and high-performance cables. Celadon Systems is a global leader in parametric test, wafer level reliability, modeling, characterization, cryogenic applications, and high-power probe cards for the semiconductor industry. As an industry leading, on-wafer probing solutions provider, Celadon's reputation for delivering ultra-high performance probe cards that thrive in extreme temperatures is unparalleled. Celadon seeks to enrich the lives of our customers, employees, and community partners by offering a challenging, inspiring, and empowering environment that drives strong and profitable growth. For more information, please visit: www.celadonsystems.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN87826 en US ICT ICT ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza semiconductor wafer test market wafer test marketplace esperimento test
Vedi anche
News to go
Afghanistan, attentato in aeroporto a Kabul: morti e feriti
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino di oggi
News to go
Paralimpiadi, quarto oro per l'Italia
News to go
Madre Teresa, oggi l'anniversario della nascita della santa
News to go
Afghanistan, spari contro C130 italiano
News to go
Bancarotta fraudolenta, 11 misure cautelari a Massa Carrara
News to go
Paternò, appicca incendio a rifiuti e sterpaglie: arrestato piromane
News to go
Sos dei Vescovi: "Salviamo le aree interne del Paese"
News to go
G20, Draghi: "Fare tutto il possibile per libertà donne afghane"
News to go
Bianchi: "Sopra al 90% di vaccinati tra personale scolastico"
News to go
Afghanistan, Gb: "Attacco aeroporto Kabul a ore"
News to go
Covid Italia oggi, crescono contagi tra sanitari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza