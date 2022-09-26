Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 22:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:23 Brasile, pugnalato a morte sostenitore di Lula

21:59 Elezioni 2022, 23 seggi proporzionali alla Lega: Bossi non rieletto

21:38 Elezioni 2022, Boldrini rieletta: "Congresso Pd non sia scontro su nomi"

21:26 Albert Bourla, numero uno Pfizer di nuovo positivo al Covid

21:02 Elezioni 2022, Casini tra veterani undicesima legislatura

21:00 Pd, Letta resta da 'traghettatore': si va a congresso ma sì o no a Conte divide

20:37 Putin concede la cittadinanza a Snowden

20:35 Elezioni 2022, centrodestra lavora a squadra di governo: i nomi

20:02 Elezioni 2022, al centrodestra 235 deputati e 112 senatori

19:50 Spazio, impatto fra la sonda Dart della Nasa e l'asteroide Dimorphos

19:33 Salvini: "Pensiamo al governo". Ma base raccoglie firme per congresso

18:39 Si svuotano i magazzini e mancano le materie prime per gli accessoristi della nautica

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

MSC TO DEVELOP AIR CARGO SOLUTION IN RESPONSE TO MARKET DEMAND

26 settembre 2022 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GENEVA, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA, a global leader in transportation and logistics, has started developing a new MSC Air Cargo solution in response to customer demand and as a complementary service to its container shipping solutions.

 

MSC Air Cargo has been under development for several months and the new solution will be available from early 2023, following the delivery of the first of four MSC-branded Boeing 777-200F aircraft that will be operated by Atlas Air, a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

MSC has appointed Jannie Davel, formerly of Delta Cargo, Emirates SkyCargo and DHL to develop its air cargo business and to build the team that will implement it.

Commenting on the new initiative, MSC Chief Executive Officer Soren Toft said:

"We are delighted to announce the development of MSC Air Cargo and to welcome Jannie Davel to spearhead this exciting new offering for MSC clients. This is our first step into this market and we plan to continue exploring various avenues to develop air cargo in a way that complements our core business of container shipping."

About Jannie Davel

Jannie Davel is an accomplished executive in the air freight industry, with nearly 30 years of industry experience. He was appointed Vice President Global RFQ Management of DHL in 2008, then promoted to Vice President Global Airfreight Product Development and Implementation in Germany and, subsequently, SVP Airfreight Americas & USA Head of Airfreight. In 2018 he joined Emirates SkyCargo as Vice President Cargo Commercial Operation Americas and most recently he has served as Managing Director Commercial Delta Cargo based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About MSC

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is a global leader in transportation and logistics, privately owned and founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. As one of the world's leading container shipping lines, MSC has 675 offices across 155 countries worldwide with the MSC Group employing over 150,000 people. With access to an integrated network of road, rail and sea transport resources which stretches across the globe, the company prides itself on delivering global service with local knowledge. MSC's shipping line sails on more than 260 trade routes, calling at 520 ports.

For more information visit www.msc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1907358/MSC_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1495491/MSC_Mediterranean_Shipping_Company_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/msc-to-develop-air-cargo-solution-in-response-to-market-demand-301633135.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Trasporti_E_Logistica Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza its container shipping solutions MSC Air Cargo solution as a complementary service SOLUTION
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni 2022, i 'flop' eccellenti
News to go
Alluvione Marche, domani i funerali del piccolo Mattia
News to go
Telefonate indesiderate, i dati Codacons
News to go
Verona, scoperta frode fiscale
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Bolsonaro Jr celebra vittoria Meloni
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Letta non si ricandiderà alla guida del Pd
News to go
Ucraina, Putin a Erdogan: "Potremmo negoziare con Kiev"
News to go
Nations League, stasera Italia-Ungheria
News to go
Elezioni 2022, risultati e reazioni
News to go
Maltempo, pioggia e vento in tutta Italia
News to go
Trasporto aereo, Codacons: "Tariffe biglietti aerei fuori controllo"
News to go
Elezioni 2022, urne premiano Fdi di Giorgia Meloni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza