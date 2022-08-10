Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 10:34
comunicato stampa

Multi-Blockchain Wallet App Nufinetes Releases New Feature to View NFTs on Ethereum and VeChain

10 agosto 2022 | 11.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nufinetes, the first multi-blockchain wallet app built for Ethereum, VeChain and BNB Smart Chain networks, released a new feature today that allows users to securely manage, view and send Ethereum NFTs from select projects. Already built to view VIMworld's SmartNFTs on VeChain, the Nufinetes update extends its compatibility to include ERC-721 NFTs all with an easy-to-use interface.

WalletConnect, VeChainThor dApp Connectivity

Nufinetes gives users the ability to sign transactions across multiple blockchains. Using Ethereum/BSC's Wallet Connect or VeChainThor's signing function, users can interact with dApps across all networks, freely sending transactions to a blockchain of choice. This includes token swaps on popular dexes such as UniSwap (Ethereum) or PancakeSwap (BSC) and buying NFTs from popular marketplaces such as OpenSea (Ethereum).

Multi-Browser/Device/OS Support

A core feature of Nufinetes is the ability to operate seamlessly across any device, OS or browser. Users are not limited to a single browser extension. Instead, Nufinetes can be used on a web browser or as a standalone desktop or mobile application.

Cross-device capability is also feasible through a simple seed phrase import, allowing users to simultaneously manage assets in a manner that suits them best. Simply put, users import or create a new wallet in Nufinetes, that wallet address is replicated across each available blockchain, minimizing the number of addresses a user must manage and streamlining the user experience.

New Security Features

This new release also enhanced security features to protect users. As a decentralized wallet, private keys are managed directly by the wallet owner. Nufinetes provides the option to export a private key directly, allowing users to create digital backups on USB or other secure storage devices. Next, FaceID on Apple iOS devices is also now supported, offering an additional layer of mobile security. Finally, an "Always Ask" feature was added requiring the wallet owner to use a pin code or biometric input each time their phone locks or the Nufinetes application reopens.

New Time-Saving Features

For convenience and security, addresses can be added to the Nufinetes address book, allowing for quick and convenient transactions to frequent recipients. And power users that need to make multiple sequential transactions can unlock the wallet for increments of up to 30 minutes instead of requesting a password for each transaction.

Project and dApp Integration

The Nufinetes development team has also introduced capabilities that are highly attractive for project teams who may want to snapshot assets on one chain (e.g. NFTs on Ethereum), and send rewards on another (e.g. airdrop tokens on BSC), for example. The Nufinetes SDK is also available for VeChain, and soon Ethereum, ecosystem partners, allowing them to integrate their projects with the Nufinetes wallet. The SDK will be made publicly available soon for additional integrations.

About Nufinetes

Nufinetes delivers a feature rich, future proofed, user friendly digital asset management platform. The crypto market is saturated with wallet options. Unfortunately, many offer a sub-par user experience that result in steep learning curves and in some cases, a loss of assets entirely. Following a successful launch on the VeChainThor public blockchain in May 2022, Nufinetes has since expanded to Ethereum and the BNB Smart Chain. Free to download and packed with features, Nufinetes has swiftly become the superior option for digital asset storage. Packed with advanced features and built by an expert technical team, the Nufinetes wallet is a digital asset powerhouse built with user experience and security in mind. Nufinetes works on any browser, device or OS of choice so download the app or desktop version of choice. Click here for a list of currently supported Ethereum projects that can utilize the NFT Viewing feature.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874827/Nufinetes.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229828/VIMworld_Logo.jpg 

