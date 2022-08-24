Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 25 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 00:06
comunicato stampa

MultiBank Group announces Record-Breaking Financial Figures for 2021

24 agosto 2022 | 19.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

With a Daily Turnover of over US$ 12.1 Billion and annual revenue of US$ 189 million

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiBank Group, the largest and most regulated financial derivatives broker worldwide, reveals record financial figures for 2021.

The award-winning financial services group announced a record daily turnover of over US$ 12.1 Billion, with a record annual revenue of approximately USD $ 189 million in FY 2021. This was an impressive 35.4% increase from 2020's results, marking a record-breaking year for the global giant.

MultiBank Group, established in 2005, has an unblemished regulatory record, with over 11 financial regulators and over 25 branches worldwide.

Moreover, the Group continued its strategic focus on developing and investing in advanced trading technologies. MultiBank Group is now in the advanced stages of launching a digital assets exchange fully regulated in Australia, which aims to be the world's first cross-asset ecosystem aiming to bridge the gap between traditional and alternative finance.

MultiBank Founder and Chairman Naser Taher, who in 2022 was awarded as one of the most 50 Influential Financial Figures in Global Financial Markets, further stated:

"2021 was a monumental year for MultiBank Group, and I am proud of these record-breaking financial figures. Moreover, I am proud to announce that the number of users on our platforms has surpassed over 1 million by the end of the second quarter of 2022. These results are a testament to our commitment to providing our valued customers with advanced, reliable platforms and first-class customer service provided by our over 600 staff globally. These achievements give us continued motivation to increase our investment in our technology and regulatory infrastructure for the benefit of traders worldwide in general and our valued clients in particular. We have high hopes for the second half of 2022 and plan to launch further projects which will fortify our position as a global leader in the market".

About MultiBank Group:

MultiBank Group was established in California, USA, in 2005. It boasts a daily trading volume of over US $12.1 billion and services an extensive client base of over 1,000,000 customers across 100 countries. The Group has evolved into one of the largest online financial derivatives providers worldwide, offering its valued customers award-winning trading platforms, with up to a 500:1 leverage on products including Shares, Commodities, Indices, Digital Assets, Metals, and Foreign Exchange.

For more information about MultiBank Group, visit https://multibankfx.com/

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884783/MultiBank_Revenue_Growth_Chart.jpgInfographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884785/MultiBank_Map.jpg

 

 

