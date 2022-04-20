Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 13:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:40 Russiagate, Vecchione (ex Dis): "In pranzo conviviale mai affrontati argomenti riservati"

13:14 Covid oggi Italia, nuovo mix di Omicron in Veneto

13:11 CasaPound Latina lascia palazzo occupato: "Trovata nuova sede e nuova casa per le famiglie"

13:00 Wikileaks, giudice autorizza estradizione Assange in Usa

12:46 Wimbledon 2022, esclusi tennisti Russia. Mosca: "Inaccettabile"

12:45 Ucraina, Russia: "Consegnata a Kiev bozza documento negoziati"

12:23 Mariupol, il messaggio del marine: "Aiutateci" - Video

12:20 Ucraina, Mickey Rourke: "Basta scuse, Usa e Nato mandino armi"

12:14 Juve-Fiorentina, nuovo messaggio di Lapo a Allegri

12:11 Covid, Galli: "Nessun vantaggio da ospitate in tv, unico obiettivo verità scientifica"

11:24 Covid oggi Italia, scendono ancora ricoveri: -5,3%

11:20 Internet fisso e mobile, quanto si risparmia con le offerte congiunte

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Music video honoring soccer which features Lou Diamond Phillips and "Breaking Bad" star, introduced by ICE-T hits over 1 million views on YouTube as soccer stadiums re-open

20 aprile 2022 | 08.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As soccer fields have re-opened, "It's A Beautiful Game" has now received more than 1 million views on YouTube.

The thematic song, which honors soccer and was produced to be broadcast on in-venue monitors inside the stadiums, is introduced by legendary actor and rap star ICE-T. ESW Management, which produced the music video, has seen an uptick of views on YouTube since the Covid pandemic slowed and allowed for stadiums to re-open.

"The video was filmed and edited and two weeks from being released when the more than 4,000 stadiums we were aiming for suddenly shut down. They re-opened, and we went from a few thousand YouTube views to over 1 million in just the last few months," says Jesse Stenger, one of the producers of the music video.

The video also features RJ Mitte, known as "Walter, Jr," from the show "Breaking Bad," and even comedian Carrot Top joined in on the fun.

"Lou Diamond Phillips was the perfect person for the video given his enormous popularity in South America for his role in the movie 'La Bamba,' which is why it was fitting that he was not only the goalie in the video, but he was actually blocking the soccer ball with the guitar as he reprised his role in the legendary film that brought the actor to international superstardom," says Stenger.

The original song was recorded and written by Brian Evans, a well-known crooner known in the jazz circle and who has received international acclaim, especially in Latin America and Asia.

"It's A Beautiful Game" honors soccer, and every day we are receiving requests to license the music video for the English-speaking fans who were sort of waiting for a 'follow the bouncing ball' song that is both lighthearted and entertaining. With over 4,000 stadiums, we focused on the country's soccer is most famous in, rather than any one specific team so that all stadiums could use it," Stenger concludes.

The music video was filmed in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Hawaii, and Las Vegas.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1IXFQBZW6kPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1800516/ESW_Management.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport Sport Altro Economia_E_Finanza honoring soccer which As soccer fields soccer Music video
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Covid Cina, impennata dei contagi a Shanghai
News to go
Covid Campania, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Mascherine al chiuso, su stop obbligo "decisione in settimana"
News to go
Bollette luce e gas, +780 euro l'anno rispetto al 2011
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 19 aprile
News to go
Vademecum per la gestione delle persone con diabete in arrivo dall'Ucraina
News to go
Ucraina, Unicef Italia: "Lavoriamo per riunire bambini a famiglie"
News to go
Cagliari, maxi operazione per truffa e riciclaggio
News to go
Coppa Italia, Inter-Milan oggi per il ritorno semifinali
News to go
Ucraina, "Russia attacca su fronte di 480 km"
News to go
50 anni di Interrail, 70mila biglietti gratis per i giovani
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza