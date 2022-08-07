Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 02:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:12 E' morto Roger E. Mosley, era 'TC' in Magnum PI

21:40 MO, Gaza, accordo per cessate fuoco tra Israele e Jihad islamica palestinese

21:34 Juve-Atletico Madrid 0-4, disastro bianconero in amichevole

21:01 Elezioni 2022, Renzi apre a Calenda: "Iv disponibile a dialogo"

20:48 Elezioni 2022, Di Maio ai suoi: "Necessario unire per dare stabilità"

20:01 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "A sinistra confusione totale"

19:36 Fa bagno di notte a Porto Tolle e scompare, ritrovato dopo 10 ore

19:31 Elezioni 2022, Fratoianni: "Anche battere la destra è un programma"

19:12 Covid oggi Emilia, 2.467 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 7 agosto

19:08 Elezioni 2022, +Europa: "Valutiamo rottura federazione con Calenda"

18:53 Elezioni 2022, De Masi non correrà con M5S

18:44 Elezioni 2022, Conte: "Letta ha fatto disastro politico"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

M/V Riva Wind and M/V Arizona Both Sail from Ukraine with 105,000 Tons of Grain

07 agosto 2022 | 17.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Two Additional Ships Picking Up Grain in Russia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Commodities' ship, M/V Riva Wind, has departed from the Port of Odessa, Ukraine with 50,000 tons of grain, and the second ship, M/V Arizona, has left the Port of Chornomorsk, Ukraine with 55,000 tons of grain. The grain belongs to a joint venture between Harvest Commodities SA and Indonesia's Arsari Group. The joint venture is through PT Comexindo International.

The ships are among the first commercial shipments from Odessa since the outbreak of conflict on 24th February 2022. Their safe passage was made possible as a result of the tireless efforts and agreement between the United States, Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and Indonesian governments, as well as the United Nations.

"I would like to congratulate the collaboration among the leadership of the United States, Russia, Ukraine, Indonesia and Türkiye (formerly known as Turkey) for finding enough common ground so that they have an aligned vision to alleviate the global food shortage," said Gaurav Srivastava, Chairman of Harvest Commodities SA.  "I hope this can be a first step toward deescalation of the conflict"

"I also especially want to thank the captains and crews of both ships, who have been waiting on their ships since February 2022 in Ukraine. Getting the ships out of the Odessa Harbour, which has been heavily mined, is an act of great bravery and skill."  The ships are headed for Türkiye (formerly known as Turkey).

Also, two additional ships are picking up grain owned by Harvest Commodities from Novorossiysk, Russia — the M/V Shark with 25,000 tons of grain and the M/V Bronco with 10,000 tons of grain.

Mr. Srivastava said, "Given the fact that Indonesia is the president of the G20, Arsari Chairman Hashim Djojohadikusumo and I share a common vision to support the initiative for the food program both from Russia and Ukraine. We are honoured to be doing this work together."

This is the first of many shipments where the joint venture PT Comexindo International purchases grain from Russian and Ukrainian farmers and sells it to international buyers.

Harvest Commodities SA is an international merchant and distributor of agricultural product focused on matching supply and demand, managing the supply chain, and creating value through personalized logistics, financial, and risk mitigation services. It has operations in Los Angeles, USA/Moscow, Russia,Kyviv, Ukraine/Geneva, Switzerland/Jakarta, Indonesia

PT Comexindo International, formerly known as PT Prima Comexindo, a member of Arsari Group, has been active in international trading since 1986, especially in countries including Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, the former Yugoslavia, Africa and Southeast Asia.

Contacts:

Ariseno RidhwanArsari GroupIndonesiaariseno_ridhwan@arsari.co.id+628111732078

Ong Hock ChuanMaverick IndonesiaIndonesiaong@maverick.co.id+628128511198

Charlie PerkinsThe Hawthorn GroupUSAcperkins@hawthorngroup.com+1917232223

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN38261 en US Altro Trasporti_E_Logistica Meccanica Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza V riva Wind Grain Wind Russia
Vedi anche
Elezioni 2022, Letta: "Calenda non ha onorato parola data, grave" - Video
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Calenda e lo strappo con il Pd: "Non mi sento a mio agio"
News to go
Pompei, scoperti nuovi arredi nel parco archeologico
News to go
Mare, in Puglia le acque più pulite d'Italia
News to go
Ucraina, spento un reattore della centrale nucleare di Zaporizhzhia
News to go
Traffico, weekend da bollino nero per grande esodo di agosto
News to go
Incendio sul Carso, chiusa autostrada e ferrovia
News to go
Gaza, ancora raid e lanci di razzi
News to go
Hiroshima, 6 agosto 1945: il giorno del disastro atomico
News to go
Kevin Spacey, mega risarcimento da 31 milioni di dollari a 'House of Cards'
News to go
Scuola, Dl aiuti bis introduce la carriera per i prof.
News to go
2022 anno più caldo di sempre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza