Lunedì 27 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:03
comunicato stampa

MWC 2023: Huawei Enterprise BG Will Showcase Innovative Products and Solutions for a More Intelligent and Connected World

27 febbraio 2023 | 11.37
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Enterprise BG — pursuing the mission to lead digital infrastructure construction, create new value for the industry — showcase innovative products and solutions at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The BG will work with more than 2,500 global industry customers, partners, and opinion leaders to innovate and share experiences in digital transformation to open new possibilities and build an intelligent world with digital technologies, creating more business value.

Huawei Enterprise BG has been deeply engaged in industry digital transformation, digital infrastructure innovation, and partner ecosystems. During the exhibition, it will showcase star products and leading solutions for the government and enterprise markets. Each exhibited solution is carefully tailored to its specific scenario. In parallel, Huawei will also hold the 5th Industry Digital Transformation Summit.

Develop Solutions for Over 30 Scenarios in 10 Industries, Unleashing Digital Productivity

Huawei has been working with partners to develop innovative industry scenario-based solutions that highlight Huawei's ideas and innovation efforts in digital technologies, solutions that help customers go digital.

Digital Infrastructure Innovation: Build a Robust Network Foundation for Data Centers of the Future

Datacom: Huawei aims to build simplified networks with ultimate user experience for digital office, production, and transformation. It will release 10 star products and upgrade three solutions:

Optical: Huawei will release the following products and solutions for the optical industry:

Storage: Huawei will release the OceanStor Dorado 2000 and OceanProtect X3000, the industry's first entry-level storage portfolios based on an active-active architecture, for SMEs, allowing them to enjoy simple storage and fast delivery.

Product portfolio: Huawei will also release innovative product portfolios, including:

Partner Ecosystem: Gather and Develop Partners to Build a Sustainable Partner Ecosystem Together

Huawei and partners will increase investment in joint market development, enablement, marketing, and more, to attract more capable partners and support customers' digital success. During the exhibition, Huawei will release the "Three Trees" talent business model, which aims to train innovative and application-oriented ICT specialists by building robust talent ecosystems for teachers and students, lifelong education, and industry practitioners.

In the future, Huawei will continue to lead digital infrastructure innovation, adapt to changing scenarios, work with partners to facilitate digital transformation in various industries, and help small- and medium-sized enterprises go digital and create more business value.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009916/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mwc-2023-huawei-enterprise-bg-will-showcase-innovative-products-and-solutions-for-a-more-intelligent-and-connected-world-301756262.html

